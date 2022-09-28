Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Werner Enterprises Associate a 2022 Women in Supply Chain Winner

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, today announces that Carolyn Barker, Associate Vice President (AVP) of Data Management, Insights and Applications Support, was selected as a recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain award for 2022.



Barker’s leadership brings valuable insights to Werner where she helps the Werner EDGE team develop and implement best-in-class solutions and foster a welcoming workplace environment. In her role, Carolyn is responsible for facilitating the ‘Cloud First, Cloud Now’ initiative and oversees integrations with third-party solutions to ensure they meet the company’s objectives.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more.

“This award underlines the dedication, enthusiasm and leadership that Carolyn brings to the Werner EDGE team and the important work she is doing to help Werner stay at the forefront of our industry,” said Daragh Mahon, EVP and CIO of Werner Enterprises. “Carolyn serves as one of the many exceptional women we have leading the way at Werner, and we are proud of the example she sets for both women and the industry as a whole.”

To learn more about Werner Enterprises or how our associates are moving the trucking industry forward through innovation, visit http://www.werner.com/edge. To view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners, go to https://sdce.me/7wmmgj.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Source: Werner Enterprises, Inc.