Auto Parts 4less Group, Inc. Announces Partnership with Marketing Technology Firm Digital Ignite to Launch New Advertising Campaigns

LAS VEGAS, NV and CHARLESTON, SC, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com , an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced it has partnered with Digital Ignite , a marketing technology company. Digital Ignite will lead a $1.2 million advertising campaign as the Auto Parts 4Less marketplace grows and challenges other big technology brands like Amazon.

Digital Ignite is a MarTech agency using radical data-informed strategies to grow businesses and drive sales. With a focus on using audience data to inform creative development and target key consumer segments, Digital Ignite is uniquely positioned to help grow the Auto Parts 4Less brand in the rapidly evolving world of online automotive parts sales.

“Our team of creatives, media strategists, and operators is incredibly excited to help Auto Parts 4Less compete against the big eCommerce players by developing a hyper-targeted media strategy that will educate consumers about Auto Parts 4Less’s expansive inventory and strong partnerships with trusted automotive part sellers,” said Ryan Clark, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Ignite. “Auto Parts 4Less has a unique opportunity to challenge the Amazons and eBays of the world as the industry’s first auto parts-only marketplace.”

“With Digital Ignites unique ability to optimize and highly target automotive part buyers by using their unique technology, we expect this initial ad spend of $1.2M to start driving sales immediately for our featured parts sellers now selling on the autoparts4less.com marketplace”, states Christopher Davenport, founder and president of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc, the wholly-owned operating subsidiary of FLES.

ABOUT AUTO PARTS 4LESS GROUP, INC.

Auto Parts 4LessGroup, Inc. (the ”Company”) entered the online auto parts sales business in 2015, selling lift kits and other aftermarket accessories for Jeeps, Trucks, and SUVs on eBay and Amazon. In 2019 www.liftkits.com was launched and continues selling aftermarket parts today. At the beginning of 2020, the Company began the development of Autoparts4less.com as a pure-play enterprise-level marketplace entirely dedicated to automotive parts, including cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform. The week of September 26, 2022, the Company officially began the roll-out of Autoparts4less.com.

To learn more about Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., please visit AutoParts4lessGroup.com .

ABOUT DIGITAL IGNITE:

Digital Ignite is a full-service marketing agency focused on leveraging data to build digital strategies that ensure that its clients can connect with their unique audiences in the right way and at the right time. Digital Ignite is located at 635 Rutledge Avenue, Suite 201, Charleston, South Carolina 29403. More information can be found at www.digital-ignite.com .

