The Augustine Institute announces The Chosen season one is available on FORMED.org

Greenwood Village, CO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augustine Institute recently secured rights to season one of The Chosen, a multi-season series depicting the lives of Christ and his disciples, on its digital streaming platform, FORMED.org. With nearly 1.5 million users, FORMED will bring a new audience to the series that has already been viewed over 400 million times worldwide. The Augustine Institute seeks to guide Catholic viewers through The Chosen, as part of its mission to help Catholics understand, live, and share their faith.

Although Scripture provides the basis for many events shown in The Chosen, its producers admittedly exercise creative freedom while filling in the storyline found throughout the Gospels. To help Catholics better understand and appreciate the fullness of the faith while watching The Chosen, the Augustine Institute will create original content centered on Catholic doctrine and highlight points of convergence and divergence from Sacred Scripture. Available exclusively on FORMED.org, this supplemental content will feature professors from the Augustine Institute Graduate School of Theology sharing their expertise and accompanying viewers through the series.

Season one of The Chosen is now available on FORMED.org, with season two coming in early 2023. For more information, contact Ben Akers, Chief Content Officer, through the information provided.

About The Augustine Institute: The Augustine Institute is a Catholic educational apostolate based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Founded in 2005, the Augustine Institute exists to help Catholics understand, live, and share their faith through initiatives like Amen, FORMED, the Graduate School of Theology, Word of Life, and others.

