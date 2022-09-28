Associa Cares Earmarks $100,000 For Hurricane Ian Relief

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has earmarked $100,000 to assist potential victims of Hurricane Ian, which threatens to inflict major damage along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company.

Currently rated as a Category 4 storm, Ian continues to increase in strength and is predicted make landfall on Wednesday night or early Thursday. It is projected to generate winds exceeding 125 mph, torrential rains, tornadoes and a storm surge that may reach as high as 8-12 feet. The storm will slow as it moves ashore, prolonging its impact on the Florida Peninsula.

Anyone impacted by Hurricane Ian can request financial assistance by emailing info@associacares.org. To support Hurricane Ian’s relief efforts, monetary donations can be made to Associa Cares by visiting the organization’s website and clicking on the “Donate Now” button.

“From past experience, we know that thousands of homeowners and communities throughout southwest Florida are at risk of being negatively impacted,” said Associa Cares President Andrew Fortin. “Their path to recovery will not be an easy one and this earmark underscores our commitment to helping them restore a sense of normalcy to their lives.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and human-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

