First Responders Children’s Foundation Awards 343 Children of First Responders Over $1 Million in Scholarships

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national nonprofit organization that supports children of first responders and their families, announced that 343 deserving children whose parents are first responders across the United States have been awarded scholarships totaling more than $1 Million. Recipients are the children of firefighters, police, paramedics, EMTs, and 911 dispatchers. Many of their first responder parents have made the ultimate sacrifice or have been injured in the line of duty when responding to COVID-19, wildfires, shootings, and acts of terror including 9/11 and the ensuing search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site.



“For the past 21 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has awarded college scholarships to children of first responders, and we are proud to announce our largest allotment to date, 343 individual scholarships totaling more than $1 Million,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of the First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Our 2022 scholarship recipients come from all over the country and their parents serve in every first responder profession, but they have one thing in common: they understand their parents’ dedication to helping people and aspire to give back to their communities to honor them.”

The 2022 scholarship recipients are pursuing post-secondary education in college, trade school or post-graduate programs at institutions across the country majoring in a range of subjects including engineering, math, ocean science, nursing, cybersecurity, business, theatre arts, criminology and more. Awards are based on financial need, academic merit, demonstrated leadership, outstanding performance in the arts or sports, and community volunteerism.

The FRCF scholarship program was founded 21 years ago in the aftermath of 9/11, when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Since then, the Foundation has grown to have a national footprint providing programs that address the challenges and unique needs of the children of first responders and first responder families. FRCF is committed to ensuring that the children of first responders receive the resources necessary to help them thrive. Understanding the sacrifice first responder families make to ensure our safety, FRCF provides support in four key focus areas:

(1) Mental health counseling through the FRCF “Resiliency Program” provides the children and family members of first responders access to confidential mental and behavioral health services at no cost;

(2) Scholarships that help give children of first responders the opportunity to pursue post-secondary education;

(3) Grants that provide financial assistance to first responder families, including bereavement support;

(4) Community engagement that builds positive relationships between first responders and community members by providing financial grants, toys, sports equipment, and other resources.

The 2022 FRCF Scholarships have been made possible through generous contributors including Cisco, Cradlepoint, CSX, Home Clean Heroes, The Kay Family Foundation, Louis Vuitton, MacKenzie Scott, Motorola Solutions Foundation, PwC Charitable Foundation, SB Projects, SERVPRO, Smiling Rocks, T-Mobile, TIAA, Universal Music Group Nashville, and Verizon.

To make a donation or to learn more about First Responders Children’s Foundation, please visit www.1stRCF.org.

