The global electric lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during 2022-2027

They are anticipated to positively influence battery-powered equipment such as hand-held power tools and lawn mowers. Hence, the adoption of electric lawn mowers is expected to witness rapid growth in the consumer space.

b. The growing penetration of robotic lawn mowers in the European market and the rising awareness of technology-driven equipment in developing countries are boosting the revenue of robotic lawn mower vendors in the market. It is estimated that the demand for robotic lawn mowers will witness double-digit growth in the global market during the forecast period.

c. Sustainable purchasing is increasingly gaining momentum among consumers in the lawn mowers market. As a result, the consumer inclination toward equipment that minimizes harmful emissions is gaining momentum, thereby offering substantial growth opportunities to battery-powered lawn mowers in the market. Moreover, electric lawn mowers cause fewer noise levels in the environment. The gasoline lawn mowers, which produce noise levels of over 85 decibels (dB), can result in irreparable hearing damage. Also, the extreme noise causes a lot of disruption to our communities in various work environments and schools. However, the electric lawn mowers that run at 75 decibels are comparatively less harmful.

d. The government across several countries is also taking initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric lawn mowers in the market. Imposing a ban on the sale of gasoline lawn mowers and offering rebates are some of the initiatives taken by the US government to promote the sale of electric corded and battery-powered lawn mowers in the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The electric walk-behind lawn mowers are expected to add a revenue of USD 1.3 billion by 2027.

• The revenue from robotic lawn mowers is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027 due to the increasing demand for effectiveness & efficiency and the rising labor cost across various European countries

• The application of electric lawn mowers is expected to gain momentum in golf courses & other sports arenas due to the advancements in the battery technology & the development of enhanced ride-on mowers, thereby adding revenue of $371 million from the segment by 2027.



MARKET GROWTH FACTORS



Rising Gasoline Prices



• The Russia and Ukraine conflict is leading to the continuous rise in gasoline prices across various countries.

• Most developed countries have higher gasoline prices than the developing ones; developed economies are the major exporter of gasoline products. The variation in prices is due to various subsidies and taxes offered and charged by the government. Hence, the constant increase in gasoline prices across different countries drives consumers toward electric lawn mowers.



Growing Inclination Towards Sustainability



• The environmental problems are increasing significantly worldwide due to the rising carbon emissions and climate change. Hence sustainable living is the key to preserving the environment. The growing consumer awareness is substantially driving the usage of electric lawn mowers as these minimize the impact on the environment and promotes healthy surroundings.

• The old two-stroke gasoline engines are highly inefficient and lead to the emission of various air pollutants, including carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, methane, and ethanol into the environment. Moreover, the rising air pollution problem in developing countries offers substantial growth opportunities to electric lawn mowers in the market.



SEGMENT REVIEW



In 2021, walk-behind lawn mowers dominated the market due to their low cost and better suitability for residential applications, which is the major end-user of the equipment.



The power source used to operate the lawn mowers is evolving from electric corded to battery-powered ones as it offers hassle-free mowing without the discomfort of cables. Moreover, the modern Li-ion batteries are lighter in weight and last for a longer time as compared to traditional nickel-cadmium versions.



The residential segments are the major revenue contributors to the electric lawn mowers in the global market. The overall acreage of lawns in residential units across US and European countries supported by the better suitability of electric lawn mowers for residential applications due to cable length and battery run time contributes to the higher demand for the equipment from the residential users.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Walk-Behind

• Robotic

• Ride-On



Market Segmentation by End-User

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

• Government & Others



Market Segmentation by Power Source

• Electric Corded

• Battery-Powered



Market Segmentation by Blade Type

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades



Market Segmentation by Drive Type

• Manual Drive

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



Market Segmentation by Start Type

• Key Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



Europe’s electric lawn mowers market is expected to add a revenue of $1.8 billion by 2027 due to the increasing government initiatives to increase the adoption of equipment with Li-ion batteries. In 2019, European Union launched the "Green Deal" initiative to overcome climate change and environmental degradation issues. Such an initiative is expected to promote clean energy & clean technological innovations, thereby offering substantial growth opportunities to the electric lawn mower players in the market.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Poland

o Switzerland

o Finland

o Austria

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Some of the leading players dominating the global electric lawn mowers market are:



• Husqvarna Group

• Honda Motor Company

• Deere & Company

• ARIENS CO

• Robert Bosch

• Stanley Black & Decker

• STIGA Group

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

• AL-KO Gardentech

• AS-Motor

• Briggs & Stratton

• Chervon Group

• COBRA GARDEN

• Einhell Germany AG

• Emak S.p.A

• E.Zicom

• Future GenRobots

• Generac Power Systems

• Greenworks Tools

• Grey Technology

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• iRobot

• LG Electronics

• LINEATIELLE s.r.l.

• Makita

• Mamibot

• Masport

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• Milagrow HumanTech

• Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

• Positecgroup

• Snow Joe

• STIHL

• SUMEC Group Corporation

• Techtronic Industries

• Textron Inc.

• The Kobi Company

• Volta

• WIPER S.R.L

• YAMABIKO

• Yangzhou Weibang Garden

• Zipper Maschinen GmbH

• ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the global electric lawn mower market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global electric lawn mower market?

3. Who are the key players in the global electric lawn mower market?

4. Which region accounted for the largest share in the electric lawn mower market?

5. Which distribution channel is gaining momentum in the electric lawn mower market?

