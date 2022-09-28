Paul Frank, Kheris Rogers and Justin Baldoni Will Read to 7,000 Children and Families at the 19th Annual Children’s Book Festival in Orange County, CA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated 19th annual Orange County Children’s Book Festival (OCCBF) will take place on Sunday, October 2 at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, CA. The LIVE one-day free event is anticipated to bring more than 7,000 children and families to hear celebrity and well-known authors read from their own children’s book and instill the values of literacy for all ages, innovation and adventure. The festival also brings entertainment, face painting, food trucks, author readings and illustration demonstrations from studio artists to showcase the FUN in books and reading.



The 2022 Orange County Children’s Book Festival will feature two trend setting fashion icons will be interviewed on the Main Entertainment Stage, about their own children’s books: Paul Frank with his popular culture icons such as Julius the Monkey Casual Wear and Kheris Rogers, now 15, who (at age 11) was the youngest fashion designer to have been featured at the New York Fashion Week and began her anti-bullying movement called “Flexin’ in My Complexion.” Each author will reveal how their brand began as unlikely fashion successes to setting world records with their unique high grossing iconic designs.

Also, actor, director, and producer Justin Baldoni, co-founder and co-chair of both Wayfarer Studios and the Wayfarer Foundation, joins us on the Main Entertainment Stage. Baldoni is best known for playing Rafael on The CW's award-winning hit show Jane the Virgin. He is the author of Man Enough and Boys Will Be Human.

OCCBF’s World Stories & Adventures Stage will feature multilingual authors and readings in Chinese, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean and English, as well as international entertainment.

The festival features a S.T.E.A.M. Ahead Stage with rocket scientists, engineers and authors sharing their stories about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM). Each presentation is set to encourage children to be innovators and creative problem solvers for a brighter future. The OCC Planetarium will also feature presentations.

Reading is one of the most important fundamentals for a happy and fulfilled life. When children embrace the love of books and enjoy reading at a young age - it affords them the skills necessary for an accomplished life chock-full of hope and endless possibilities. That’s why the Orange County Children’s Book Festival puts the FUN in fundamental. Children and families love coming to this book festival because of the fun but they leave with bundles of autographed books and unlimited inspiration.

About Orange County Children’s Book Festival

Founded in 2004, the OCCBF has become a family tradition to meet and get autographs from favorite authors and illustrators. In recent years, more than 7,000 children and families attend the event that has partnered with Orange Coast College where the event has been hosted each year. With the help of many volunteers and literacy loving sponsors, the festival continues to have a formidable impact on SoCal communities. For more information, visit their website.

Festival Information:

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Orange Coast College 2701 Fairview Rd., Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Attendance: 7,000 plus families

Free parking & free admission

For more information, visit their website

