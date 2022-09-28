Automotive Textiles Market Size is projected to reach USD 41.42 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filaments, fibers, and automobile-specific fabric make up an automobile textile. These textiles are used in the automotive industry in light and heavy vehicles and must be tested for abrasion resistance and tensile strength. Automotive textiles provide maximum comfort and a pleasurable ride for passengers. It enhances the safety and comfort of the vehicle's interior. The automotive fabric is resistant to U.V. rays, and cold cracking is easy to clean, durable, and helps to reduce fatigue. Manufacturers increasingly favor lightweight composite materials with low moisture content and employ advanced adhesive technology to improve the product's sealing, harshness, and vibration performance. Fabrics such as truck lining, headlining, and spray adhesive are also used to replace or repair interior surfaces that have been damaged. It uses fewer non-renewable resources, helps reduce petroleum consumption, and emits less greenhouse gas. In addition, automotive textile assists manufacturers in achieving their sustainable strategy objectives by delivering innovative products to the end-user.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-textiles-market/request-sample
Enhancing Customer Lifestyle and Regulation Imposed by Government on Airbags, Seat Belts, and Other Safety Equipment Drives the Global Market
As consumers' disposable income rises and their living standards rise, there is a persistent demand for car safety features, such as airbags and seat belts. These factors are the root cause that is fuelling the growth rate of the automotive textiles market. Additionally, consumers' lifestyles are improving daily, increasing the demand for personal vehicles. This will indirectly influence the growth rate of the automotive textiles market, but it will be positive.
The automotive market benefits from safety regulations implemented by the government requiring airbags, seat belts, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) to be installed in every vehicle. Original equipment markets are providing airbags and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) as standard features in vehicles in developing countries, assisting governments in improving safety measures. As a result, the amount of fabric material required for in-vehicle safety features increases. Different textile materials are required for different component applications in these safety systems. As a result of government initiatives, people are becoming more aware of safety features, fueling the growth of the automotive fabric market.
High Demand for Eco-Friendly Automotive Textile Materials Creates Tremendous Opportunities
The primary factor driving revenue growth is the increasing adoption of eco-friendly automotive fabric materials such as polyester, which is recyclable and one of the most cost-effective fabrics. Increasing demand for nonwoven fabrics for vehicle floor coverings and carpets is another factor driving up automotive fabric demand and is expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Producing nonwoven automotive carpets from recycled polyethylene terephthalate reduces environmental pollution, promotes sustainability, and maximizes resource utilization. This is expected to increase demand for nonwoven fabrics and drive the automotive fabric market's revenue growth over the forecast period.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 41.42 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|4.2% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product Type, Applications, Regions
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Lear Corporation,Johnson Controls,Acme Mills,And S.A.,Toyota Boshoku Corporation,International Textile Group,Borgers AG,Dupont,Autotech Nonwovens,Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.,CMI Enterprises Inc.,ASGLAWO Technofibre GmbH,Sage Automotive Interiors,Baltex Inc.,Reliance Industries Limited,Auto Textiles S.A.,Global Safety Textile GmbH,SMS Auto Fabrics,Autoliv Inc
|Key Market Opportunities
|Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Automotive Textile Materials to Spur Market Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|Improvement in Consumer Lifestyle to Boost Market Progress
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/automotive-textiles-market
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and generated the highest global revenue share. Increasing population, urbanization, and the expansion of operations by key players in these regions are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the automotive textiles market during the forecast period. In addition, the use of airbags and safety belts is governed by stricter vehicular regulations and standards. In addition, due to stringent national vehicle regulations, North America will continue to experience profitable growth throughout the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The global automotive textiles market size was valued at USD 28.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 41.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
- Based on product type, the market is segmented into woven, nonwoven, composites, and others. The woven textiles product segment led the market, accounting for the most significant global revenue share.
- Based on application, the market is divided into upholstery, tires, safety devices, engine components, and others woven. The upholstery application segment dominated the market and accounted for a larger revenue share worldwide.
- The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and generated the highest global revenue share.
The major players in the global automotive textiles market are
- Lear Corporation
- Johnson Controls
- Acme Mills
- And S.A.
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
- International Textile Group
- Borgers AG
- Dupont
- Autotech Nonwovens
- Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.
- CMI Enterprises Inc.
- ASGLAWO Technofibre GmbH
- Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.
- Baltex Inc.
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Auto Textiles S.A.
- Global Safety Textile GmbH
- SMS Auto Fabrics
- Autoliv Inc.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-textiles-market/request-sample
Global Automotive Textiles Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
- Woven
- Nonwoven
- Composites
By Applications
- Upholstery
- Tires
- Safety Devices
- Engine Components
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Central and South America
- The Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENT
- Introduction
- Market Definition
- Market Scope
- Research Methodology
- Primary Research
- Research Methodology
- Assumptions & Exclusions
- Secondary Data Sources
- Market Overview
- Report Segmentation & Scope
- Value Chain Analysis: Automotive Textiles Market
- Key Market Trends
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of Substitution
- Threat of New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
- Market Share Analysis
- Product Type Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Woven
- Market Size & Forecast
- Nonwoven
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
- Application Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Upholstery
- Market Size & Forecast
- Safety Devices
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
- Regional Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- America
- North America
- U.S.
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Canada
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Mexico
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Latin America
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Europe
- Market Size & Forecast
- Germany
- By Product Type
- By Application
- France
- By Product Type
- By Application
- U.K.
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Italy
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Spain
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Rest of Europe
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size & Forecast
- Japan
- By Product Type
- By Application
- China
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Australia
- By Product Type
- By Application
- India
- By Product Type
- By Application
- South Korea
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size & Forecast
- Saudi Arabia
- By Product Type
- By Application
- South Africa
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Kuwait
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Introduction
- Company Profile
- Lear Corporation
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- Johnson Controls
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- Lear Corporation
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-textiles-market/toc
Market News
- May 2022- Toyota Boshoku and Aisin agreed to transfer commercial rights* for automotive seat frame mechanism parts. To further strengthen the global competitiveness of Toyota Boshoku's automotive seat business, Toyota Boshoku, Aisin and Shiroki have agreed that Toyota Boshoku will acquire Shiroki's commercial rights*1 for the automotive seat frame mechanism parts for Suzuki Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. and Mazda Motor Corporation.
- June 2022- Supima Partnered With TextileGenesis To Set New Industry Benchmark On Traceability. Supima, the brand for American-grown Pima cotton, announced a strategic partnership with TextileGenesis™ to establish the new industry benchmark platform for authenticating cotton.
News Media
Robust Demand from Automotive Industry to Bolster the Blind Bolts Market Growth
Increasing Safety Concerns to Soar the Global Automotive Brake Market
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Automotive Tire Market: Information by Season Tire Type (Summer, Winter), Rim size (Less than 15 inches), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Automotive Predictive Technology Market: Information by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), End-user Type (Fleet Owners, Insurers), and Region – Forecast till 2030
Automotive Hypervisor Market: Information by Product Type Scope (Type 1, Type 2), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Mode of Operation, and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter