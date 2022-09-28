Automotive Textiles Market Size is projected to reach USD 41.42 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filaments, fibers, and automobile-specific fabric make up an automobile textile. These textiles are used in the automotive industry in light and heavy vehicles and must be tested for abrasion resistance and tensile strength. Automotive textiles provide maximum comfort and a pleasurable ride for passengers. It enhances the safety and comfort of the vehicle's interior. The automotive fabric is resistant to U.V. rays, and cold cracking is easy to clean, durable, and helps to reduce fatigue. Manufacturers increasingly favor lightweight composite materials with low moisture content and employ advanced adhesive technology to improve the product's sealing, harshness, and vibration performance. Fabrics such as truck lining, headlining, and spray adhesive are also used to replace or repair interior surfaces that have been damaged. It uses fewer non-renewable resources, helps reduce petroleum consumption, and emits less greenhouse gas. In addition, automotive textile assists manufacturers in achieving their sustainable strategy objectives by delivering innovative products to the end-user.





Enhancing Customer Lifestyle and Regulation Imposed by Government on Airbags, Seat Belts, and Other Safety Equipment Drives the Global Market

As consumers' disposable income rises and their living standards rise, there is a persistent demand for car safety features, such as airbags and seat belts. These factors are the root cause that is fuelling the growth rate of the automotive textiles market. Additionally, consumers' lifestyles are improving daily, increasing the demand for personal vehicles. This will indirectly influence the growth rate of the automotive textiles market, but it will be positive.

The automotive market benefits from safety regulations implemented by the government requiring airbags, seat belts, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) to be installed in every vehicle. Original equipment markets are providing airbags and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) as standard features in vehicles in developing countries, assisting governments in improving safety measures. As a result, the amount of fabric material required for in-vehicle safety features increases. Different textile materials are required for different component applications in these safety systems. As a result of government initiatives, people are becoming more aware of safety features, fueling the growth of the automotive fabric market.

High Demand for Eco-Friendly Automotive Textile Materials Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The primary factor driving revenue growth is the increasing adoption of eco-friendly automotive fabric materials such as polyester, which is recyclable and one of the most cost-effective fabrics. Increasing demand for nonwoven fabrics for vehicle floor coverings and carpets is another factor driving up automotive fabric demand and is expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Producing nonwoven automotive carpets from recycled polyethylene terephthalate reduces environmental pollution, promotes sustainability, and maximizes resource utilization. This is expected to increase demand for nonwoven fabrics and drive the automotive fabric market's revenue growth over the forecast period.





Report Scope

Market Size USD 41.42 Billion by 2030 CAGR 4.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Product Type, Applications, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Lear Corporation,Johnson Controls,Acme Mills,And S.A.,Toyota Boshoku Corporation,International Textile Group,Borgers AG,Dupont,Autotech Nonwovens,Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.,CMI Enterprises Inc.,ASGLAWO Technofibre GmbH,Sage Automotive Interiors,Baltex Inc.,Reliance Industries Limited,Auto Textiles S.A.,Global Safety Textile GmbH,SMS Auto Fabrics,Autoliv Inc Key Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Automotive Textile Materials to Spur Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Improvement in Consumer Lifestyle to Boost Market Progress

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and generated the highest global revenue share. Increasing population, urbanization, and the expansion of operations by key players in these regions are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the automotive textiles market during the forecast period. In addition, the use of airbags and safety belts is governed by stricter vehicular regulations and standards. In addition, due to stringent national vehicle regulations, North America will continue to experience profitable growth throughout the forecast period.





Key Highlights

The global automotive textiles market size was valued at USD 28.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 41.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product type , the market is segmented into woven, nonwoven, composites, and others. The woven textiles product segment led the market, accounting for the most significant global revenue share.

, the market is segmented into woven, nonwoven, composites, and others. The woven textiles product segment led the market, accounting for the most significant global revenue share. Based on application , the market is divided into upholstery, tires, safety devices, engine components, and others woven. The upholstery application segment dominated the market and accounted for a larger revenue share worldwide.

, the market is divided into upholstery, tires, safety devices, engine components, and others woven. The upholstery application segment dominated the market and accounted for a larger revenue share worldwide. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and generated the highest global revenue share.





The major players in the global automotive textiles market are

Lear Corporation

Johnson Controls

Acme Mills

And S.A.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

International Textile Group

Borgers AG

Dupont

Autotech Nonwovens

Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.

CMI Enterprises Inc.

ASGLAWO Technofibre GmbH

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

Baltex Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

Auto Textiles S.A.

Global Safety Textile GmbH

SMS Auto Fabrics

Autoliv Inc.





Global Automotive Textiles Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Woven

Nonwoven

Composites

By Applications

Upholstery

Tires

Safety Devices

Engine Components

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

May 2022 - Toyota Boshoku and Aisin agreed to transfer commercial rights* for automotive seat frame mechanism parts. To further strengthen the global competitiveness of Toyota Boshoku's automotive seat business, Toyota Boshoku, Aisin and Shiroki have agreed that Toyota Boshoku will acquire Shiroki's commercial rights*1 for the automotive seat frame mechanism parts for Suzuki Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. and Mazda Motor Corporation.

Robust Demand from Automotive Industry to Bolster the Blind Bolts Market Growth

Increasing Safety Concerns to Soar the Global Automotive Brake Market





