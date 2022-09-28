The global touchless door activation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during 2022-2027

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Touchless Door Activation Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323435/?utm_source=GNW

Reducing contaminants also helps cut down on employee sick days. These units also reduce the risk of injury and damage. Their sensors ensure they never close on someone, while their timely opening facilitates safe building access. They are also an asset in emergencies.



Their installation mainly drives the market for automatic door activation in new buildings and renovation or replacement activities in existing structures. Touchless door activation systems are used in commercial & industrial, and residential sectors, including retail, hospitality, recreational facilities, institutions such as hospitals and educational institutes, government facilities, workspaces, and offices.



MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS



Increasing Touchless Technology in the Workplace



Organizations have started implementing new measures and practices involving touchless technology to support their workforce. Corporations are developing their processes by executing touchless check-ins for visitors and employees, using no-contact employee QR codes and sign-in apps. The pandemic encouraged the adoption of touchless technology as over 62% of customers look forward to increasing their use of touchless solutions after the outbreak recedes.



MARKET DRIVERS



Growing Real Estate and Construction Opportunities



The growth of commercial spaces such as shopping malls, retail areas, and offices is expected to support the development of the global touchless door activation market. Most commercial spaces are implementing the latest infrastructures and technologies to improve the overall aesthetics of the space and ensure maximum security and convenience.



MARKET RESTRAINTS



Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



The cost of raw materials accounts for a large portion of the total manufacturing cost. Vendors use high-quality raw materials to manufacture durable, reliable, and secure touchless doors. The major raw materials used for manufacturing touchless doors are aluminum, steel, and cast iron. The price volatility and availability of such raw materials can pose a severe operational risk for vendors.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:



• Door Type

• Technology

• Application



INSIGHTS BY DOOR TYPE



Sliding Doors are generally seen in the airport, grocery stores, and retail shops. On sliding doors, the primary uses of sensors are to provide activation, ensure safety, and improve overall accessibility. Pre-existing activation methods such as the presence of infrared sensors are highly effective safety solutions. Sliding doors are elegant, space-saving, and modern.



Market Segmentation by Door Type

• Sliding Doors

• Swinging Doors

• Revolving Doors

• Folding Doors

• Speed Lanes & Turnstiles

• Others



INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY



Active infrared sensors measure and transmit the reflection levels of infrared light. A variation in the properties of the reflected wave shows that an object or a person is inside the detection area, triggering the sensor relay activation. Active infrared sensors can identify static and movement presence, making them perfect for opening doors while maintaining pedestrian safety.



Market Segmentation by Technology

• Infrared Sensor

• Microwave Sensor

• Laser Sensor

• Others



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The demand for touchless activation doors in the commercial and industrial segment is currently being driven by prospects of new installations in the healthcare industry, hospitality industry, and corporate offices. The hospitality industry is poised to witness several new hotel constructions in the coming years. The commercial segment mainly includes shopping malls, retail stores, hospitals, corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, and public and industrial buildings.



Market Segmentation by Application

• Commercial & Industrial

o Healthcare

o Airport

o Hospitality

o Government Facilities

o Corporates

o Others

• Residential



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Their installation mainly drives the global automatic door activation market in new buildings or renovating or replacing existing structures. In mature markets, such as APAC and Europe, the growth is mainly driven by product innovations introduced by the key players. In emerging markets, rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output drive the market’s growth.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for touchless door activation. Comprising the most developing countries in the world, including China and India, the region is expected to witness considerable investor attention. Strong economic growth coupled with rising construction activities and increasing disposable income primarily support the market’s growth in the area. APAC’s growth is mainly driven by India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o South Arabia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global touchless door activation market is highly competitive with the presence of many public and private companies. These vendors typically compete on key parameters such as product design, quality, reliability, support services, and price.



Key Vendors

• BEA

• BBC Bircher AG

• GEZE

• Hotron



Other Prominent Vendors

• ASSA ABLOY

• Allegion

• Dormakaba

• ISEO

• Nabtesco

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Boon Edam

• Tormax USA

• Pepperl+Fuchs

• MS Sedco

• Nabtesco

• Camden Door Controls

• Erreka Automatic Access

• Anviz Global

• Datawatch Systems

• IDEMIA

• Kastle

• RollSeal

• Dortronics Systems

• Hoyles Electronic Developments



