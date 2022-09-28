NMSDC Launches 50th Anniversary Steering Committee

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is excited to announce the launch of its 50th anniversary steering committee.

Since our beginnings 50 years ago, NMSDC has had an enormous impact with over $396 billion in annual economic activity driven through certified minority business enterprises (MBEs), 1.75 million U.S. jobs supported directly and indirectly by certified MBEs, and $122 billion in wages earned through MBE-supported jobs annually.

While this year is a great opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the strides made to increase the economic success of MBEs, we know it is not enough. It is vital we look forward and take the bold steps needed to further our mission and achieve our goal of closing the racial wealth gap once and for all.

That is why we are launching the NMSDC 50th anniversary steering committee, which will:

Provide strategic thought leadership and vision to NMSDC in growing MBEs and driving racial economic equity for the next 50 years.

Advocate and advise on solutions to reach $1 trillion in certified MBE annual revenue.

Provide guidance on NMSDC’s 50th anniversary activities that include but are not limited to: Organizational transformation. Certification modernization. Technology leadership. Public policy. Branding. Programming and events.

Champion efforts to tap into new resources and advance economic equity together.

This committee is comprised of visionary MBE giants and role models from every ethnic group NMSDC represents, who have proven success in growing and maintaining significant annual revenues, many in excess of $1 billion:

Honorary committee members include two trailblazers and history makers in minority business development:

Harriet Michel , former CEO and president of NMSDC

, former CEO and president of NMSDC Jim H. Lowry, CEO and founder of James H. Lowry Associates

“We know we have not moved the needle enough toward social economic parity for all,” said CEO and president of NMSDC, Ying McGuire. “Fortunately, I believe the wisdom and leadership contained within this committee will set NMSDC on the right path to accomplishing this goal.”

“As a minority business owner, I’m very passionate about creating equal opportunity for others like me. This committee is an important step forward for leveling the playing field and providing everyone an equal shot to achieve their business goals and financial success,” said co-chair Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

“Great things happen when individuals from diverse backgrounds come together to build something transformational. This steering committee is an example of that and will build NMSDC into the organization it needs to be to rapidly accelerate MBE growth over the next 50 years and create long-lasting wealth and prosperity for all the communities it serves," added co-chair Dave Steward.

Learn more about the 50th anniversary steering committee, its members, and the NMSDC 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange at https://www.nmsdcconference.org/50th-anniversary-steering-committee.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

###