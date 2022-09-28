Industrial Air Blower Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An industrial air blower is a machine whose primary function is to supply massive quantities of air or gas to various industrial processes. They are electric fans with wheels and blades designed to propel a current of air or gas according to specific parameters from one location to another. Industrial air blowers are primarily used in air handling units and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units to circulate air in industrial buildings and enclosed structures. Numerous applications employ centrifugal blowers, including combustion air supplies, cooling and drying systems, dust control systems, and air conveyor systems. Moreover, positive displacement blowers are typically employed in wet environments for sewage aeration, filter flushing, pneumatic conveying, and gas boosting, among other applications. In addition, air blowers are utilized for applications involving industrial air exhaustion, combustion air, and an industrial vacuum.

Due to the increased packaged food consumption, the food & beverage industry is the primary driver of the market for industrial air blowers. In addition, industrial air blowers are ideal for mining applications because they can transport air in a vacuum and pressurized environments. Consequently, the mining industry has increased its use of industrial air blowers. However, high maintenance and operating expenses can hinder the expansion of the market for industrial air blowers. In addition, industrialization in developing countries will drive the growth of the industrial air blower market during the forecast period.





The Rise in Packaged Food Industry and Mining Activities to Drive the Global Industrial Air Blower Market



The demand for packaged food & beverage products has steadily increased over the past few years. The requirement for quick production is a current necessity. To improve the shelf life of certain dry products, it is necessary to extract all moisture and completely dry them. An industrial air blower is consistent and dependable for this purpose. In addition, the controls on the panel of this equipment are straightforward and can be operated by a semiskilled operator. Throughout the world, numerous new food and beverage industries have emerged. In December 2019, for instance, the Conagra food brand announced a USD 70 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Michigan, United States, to increase its meat snack business's manufacturing and distribution capacity. These factors encourage food and beverage manufacturers to favor industrial air blowers, driving the global market for industrial air blowers.

Furthermore, ore deposits are located beneath the earth's surface and may contain considerable water. With the aid of industrial air blowers, the moisture that must be eliminated for further processing of the respective ore is eliminated. These air blowers suit the mining process industry due to their consistency and energy efficiency. To ensure efficient operations, numerous competitors emphasize contemporary industrial air blowers in their manufacturing facilities. Air blower manufacturers are developing options and blowers with unique characteristics and improved technology and fuel efficiency to reduce operating costs and boost productivity, thereby driving the market for industrial air blowers.

Increased Focus on Energy Efficient Devices to Create Global Industrial Air Blower Market Opportunities



The industrial air blowers are electrically powered. The blowers are assembled from a variety of components. The blower motors are one of the components that consume the most energy. Installing an efficient engine will maximize the efficiency of industrial air blowers. Advanced motors that are more efficient than those currently in use are being developed. This will efficiently power the systems with intelligent energy management . In addition, using recyclable and environmentally friendly materials will increase the efficiency of industrial air blowers. Therefore, such concentrated efforts on enhancing energy efficiency and employing low-power materials will enhance the market opportunities for industrial air blowers.





Market Size USD 6.51 Billion by 2030 CAGR 4.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Movement of Air, Business Type, End-User Industry, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Air Control Industries Ltd.,Atlantic Blowers,Atlas Copco AB,Boldrocchi,Chicago Blower Corporation,Hitachi,Kaeser Kompressoren,Kawasaki Heavy Industries,Shandong Huadong Blower Co. Ltd.,Tuthill Key Market Opportunities Increased Focus on Energy Efficient Devices to Spur Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers The Rise in Packaged Food Industry and Mining Activities to Propel Growth

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific will command the market during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 4.81%. The market for industrial air blowers is quickly increasing in the Asia-Pacific region. This is mainly due to large populations in economies such as China and India. This region's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) consumption has increased significantly in recent years, which has been a significant factor in the industrial air blower market's growth. Moreover, the rapid expansion of industries such as manufacturing, construction, mining, pharmaceutics, and textiles contributes to the rise in demand for industrial air blowers. In addition, new construction, industrial, and development projects in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to increase the demand for industrial air blowers.

Europe will hold a share of USD 1,806 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. On the European market, consumption of various consumable goods has increased significantly over the past few years. In Europe, the demand for packaged food and beverage products, as well as pharmaceutical and fast-moving consumer goods, has increased significantly (FMCG). Consequently, several manufacturers of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have expanded their footprints in the European market, including developing production facilities that require industrial air blowers for their manufacturing operations, thereby driving the market growth for industrial air blowers. In addition, research indicates that approximately 95% of Europe's wastewater is collected and treated before being recycled or discharged into the ocean. These actions result in the construction of new wastewater treatment plants, which stimulates the growth of the industrial air blower market.





Key Highlights

The global industrial air blower market size had a revenue share of USD 4,579 million in 2021, which is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% and is envisioned to reach USD 6,512 million during the forecast period.

had a revenue share of USD 4,579 million in 2021, which is growing at a and is envisioned to reach USD 6,512 million during the forecast period. Based on the air movement , the centrifugal segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% and holds the most significant proportion during the forecast period.

, the centrifugal segment is estimated to grow at a and holds the most significant proportion during the forecast period. Based on the business type , the equipment sales segment will most likely hold the largest market share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 4.3%.

, the equipment sales segment will most likely hold the largest market share during the forecast period and grow at a Based on the end-user industry , the others segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% and hold the largest share during the forecast period.

, the others segment is estimated to grow at a and hold the largest share during the forecast period. Based on regional analysis, Asia Pacific will command the market during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 4.81%.





Competitive Players in the Market

Air Control Industries Ltd.

Atlantic Blowers

Atlas Copco AB

Boldrocchi

Chicago Blower Corporation

Hitachi

Kaeser Kompressoren

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Shandong Huadong Blower Co. Ltd.

Tuthill





Global Industrial Air Blower Market: Segmentation

By movement of air

Positive Displacement

Centrifugal

By business type

Equipment Sales

Services

By end-user industry

Food & Beverage

Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals & Petrochemical

Others

By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In 2022 , Atlas Copco AB launched a new range of energy storage systems to maximize the sustainability for operators by working in hybrid mode with efficient diesel-driven generators.

, Atlas Copco AB launched a new range of energy storage systems to maximize the sustainability for operators by working in hybrid mode with efficient diesel-driven generators. In 2022, Hitachi launched the AFM100 Pro High-Sensitivity Scanning Probe Microscope System, a high-end scanning probe microscope equipped with a newly developed high-sensitivity optical head that improves sensitivity when measuring physical properties and enables measurement at atomic and molecular scales.





