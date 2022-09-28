TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When: Saturday, October 1st, 2022, beginning at 2:00pm ET Where: 2:00pm ET: Yonge St. and 16th Avenue, Richmond Hill

3:00pm ET: Rally outside Richmond Hill Central Library, 1 Atkinson St., Richmond Hill What: Iranian-Canadians for Justice & Human Rights, an organization comprised of community leaders and rights activists, is hosting a march and rally to bring together Canadians of all ages, races and religions to speak out in defense of the people of Iran, particularly its brave women, who are actively protesting against their brutal regime and seeking to replace that regime with one that respects democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The protesters will march to attend a rally in support of Iran. Who: Mr. Hamed Esmaeilion, President and Spokesperson of the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims, will be the keynote speaker and he will address the Iranian regime’s long history of crimes. Other speakers and dignitaries will be present as well. Media are invited to join the event for photo and interview opportunities.

In the past week, Iran has been rocked by large-scale protests against Iran’s dictatorial theocratic regime. The protests, which are led by thousands of brave women, began in response to the murder of Mahsa “Gina” Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who had been detained by the “morality police” for failing to adhere to strict hijab requirements.



The protests that ensued have demanded an end to the deeply misogynistic political and legal system that Iran’s dictatorship has imposed for more than four decades. The protesters have now expanded their demands to include a change in regime, replacing the theocracy with a pluralistic democracy.

As Iran’s regime shuts off the internet in the country and kills protesters indiscriminately, the people of Iran have repeatedly asked that the international community be their voice and amplify their demands. This event is intended to loudly echo their voice.

For more information, contact:

Kaveh Shahrooz

kshahrooz@gmail.com



Mehrdokht Hadi

mehry_hadi@yahoo.com



Hamed Esmaeilion

speaker@ps752justice.com