Verizon unveils the future of 5G home entertainment during Mobile World Congress keynote

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon executives took the stage at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas, North America’s most influential connectivity event, to deliver the opening keynote and revealed new partners, products and offers coming to customers on the Network America relies on.



Krista Bourne, chief operating officer, Verizon Consumer Group, and Erin McPherson, chief content officer, Verizon, revealed new offerings and leading partnerships for Verizon customers spanning home product innovation, gaming, entertainment and sports.

Announced at the show:

New products to power home experiences, designed with the customer in mind

In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Verizon introduced the Verizon Router — the latest hardware available on the market, based on Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Qualcomm ® Networking Pro Series Platforms and more powerful than anything previously offered.

Networking Pro Series Platforms and more powerful than anything previously offered. The new Verizon Receiver will use the latest Qualcomm ® 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 and take advantage of all Verizon’s powerful network technologies including mmWave, C-Band and 4G LTE, with the ability to intelligently and seamlessly move between them.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 and take advantage of all Verizon’s powerful network technologies including mmWave, C-Band and 4G LTE, with the ability to intelligently and seamlessly move between them. With a 100% increase in upload speeds, which means higher throughputs and lower latency, the new Receiver with the Verizon Router will provide customers with industry-leading broadband connectivity and the most reliable in-home coverage imaginable.

Over 60% smaller and lighter than the previous generation, the Receiver is also completely waterproof — so it can be installed indoors or outside depending on your needs.

The world’s first 5G gaming handheld

Together, Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer will introduce the world’s first 5G Gaming Handheld built on the Snapdragon ® G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform and designed for high-performance gaming on the move.

G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform and designed for high-performance gaming on the move. This Android handheld gaming device will give you access to games you love, whether they are downloaded to play locally, streamed from your console or accessed directly from the cloud — all over 5G Ultra Wideband.

Tune into RazerCon on October 15 for more details about this amazing new gaming system.



New services on +play

+play, coming soon, is Verizon’s one-stop-shop for purchasing subscription services across entertainment, gaming, music, wellness and more.

Verizon also announced that the NFL’s new subscription service, NFL+, will be available for customers to purchase on +play. NFL+ gives fans on-the-go freedom to watch live local and primetime games all season long on a phone or tablet. Fans can also listen to live audio for every game, stream NFL Network live on a phone, and watch ad-free NFL library programming on-demand. With an NFL+ Premium subscription, fans can watch football on their schedule with full and condensed replays of every game.

NFL is the first major sports league Verizon announced to join +play, demonstrating the breadth of partners, content and services available on the platform.



“Powerful home internet combined with enriching, inspiring content subscriptions will change how we live, work and play,” Bourne said. “We know that devices are only as strong as the networks they’re on. Verizon has the most — and the greatest depth of — coverage, providing the best speeds coast to coast. We’ll look back on this time in our industry as a turning point for life, health and culture. 5G Ultra is here for all of you right now and your lives are going to be healthier, happier and more connected than ever because of it.”

“Verizon gives our customers the most value across entertainment, music, gaming and more,” McPherson said. Our new direct to consumer platform, +play, will enable our customers to discover new content, to manage their existing subscriptions and to find exclusive offers and new content bundles. Launching later this year, we’re excited to give our customers more choice than ever about their entertainment, gaming and lifestyle content. The technologies we unveiled and topics we discussed at Mobile World demonstrate how Verizon is powering and permeating entertainment and productivity alike.”

Verizon Business showcases network superiority

In addition to the keynote and following the launch of Enterprise Intelligence on September 20, executives across Verizon Business shared thought leadership, demonstrating how Verizon's suite of 5G solutions, 5G Edge and private networks are transforming the way many of the most innovative companies conduct business globally.

“Verizon Business is continuing to showcase our thought leadership around Verizon's network superiority, products, solutions, partners and people," said Massimo Peselli, chief revenue officer, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business. “We are demonstrating how through our Enterprise Intelligence, we continue to be the global partner-of-choice for enterprises and organizations around the world. When you look at Enterprise Intelligence, it means using our network to enable a secure platform for the latest technologies and partner solutions. It is about how we discuss the network of today, and the solutions of tomorrow in a way that resonates with organizations and instills trust and confidence.”

