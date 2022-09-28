Verizon brings NFL+ to +play platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced that NFL+, the NFL’s new video streaming subscription service, is the latest addition to +play, demonstrating the breadth of services, partners and content that will be accessible to Verizon customers. With NFL’s direct-to-consumer subscription service available in +play, users will be able to seamlessly manage their NFL+ subscription.



+play is a first-of-its-kind technology coming soon from Verizon that will allow customers to discover, purchase and manage some of their favorite subscriptions –in one place and on the network more people rely on. The announcement was made today at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas by Erin McPherson, Verizon’s chief content officer, who delivered the opening keynote along with Krista Bourne, Verizon Consumer Group’s chief operating officer.

NFL+ gives fans the freedom to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on-the-go on a phone or tablet. Fans can also tune into live audio for every game, watch NFL weekly programming on demand, access the NFL Films archives and more.

“From Kickoff to the Super Bowl, NFL+ has fans covered,” said Hans Schroeder, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL Media. “We are also offering an expanded service, NFL+ Premium, which goes even further by giving fans condensed game replays and access to ‘All-22’ Coaches Film which gives fans a bird’s eye view of all 22 players on the field at all times.”

“Verizon and the NFL have been partners for more than 10 years, and we’re thrilled to bring NFL+ to the +play platform for sports fans to enjoy,” McPherson said. “We have a track record of providing our customers incredible value, as well as great premium content from leading services. As one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the country, we’re solving for millions of customers’ pain points by providing them with an innovative tool to manage multiple subscriptions all in one place.”

+play, announced earlier this year, will allow Verizon customers to centralize their many subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle and more. The platform will also allow users to learn more about exclusive deals and offerings for content services. The cutting-edge hub will give Verizon customers access to the best content and experiences built on the best network — while also strengthening Verizon’s strategy of providing customers with choice: choice of connectivity, choice of device and now, choice of content and digital services — managed in one place. The platform is currently in trials and is expected to launch with early access later this year.

+play builds on the content Verizon already offers through leading providers, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+ and AMC+, all of which will be featured in the new service, and introduces new partners, including HBO Max, Netflix, Peloton, WW, The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+, among many others with more to come.

