QIWI Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



2Q 2022 key operating and financial highlights1

2Q 2021 2Q 2022 1H 2021 1H 2022 2Q 2022 1H 2022 RUB million RUB million YoY RUB million RUB million YoY USD million(1) USD million(1) Revenue 10,813 14,015 29.6 % 20,047 23,732 18.4 % 274.0 463.9 Total Net Revenue 6,049 10,208 68.8 % 11,210 16,513 47.3 % 199.5 322.8 Adjusted EBITDA 3,850 6,972 81.1 % 6,670 10,659 59.8 % 136.3 208.4 Consolidated Group results Adjusted EBITDA margin 63.6 % 68.3 % 4.7 p.p. 59.5 % 64.5 % 5.0 p.p. 68.3 % 64.5 % Profit for the period 2,633 2,810 6.7 % 4,587 5,067 10.5 % 54.9 99.0 Adjusted Net profit 2,704 2,964 9.6 % 4,765 5,290 11.0 % 57.8 103.4 Adjusted Net profit margin 44.7 % 29.0 % (15.7 p.p.) 42.5 % 32.0 % (10.5 p.p.) 29.0 % 32.0 % PS Net Revenue 5,678 9,318 64.1 % 10,440 14,967 43.4 % 182.1 292.6 PS Payment Net Revenue 4,933 7,579 53.6 % 9,001 11,699 30.0 % 148.1 228.7 PS Payment Volume, billion 458 500 9.2 % 842 856 1.7 % 9.8 16.7 Payment Services (PS) PS Payment Net Revenue Yield 1.08 % 1.52 % 0.4 p.p. 1.07 % 1.37 % 0.3 p.p. 1.52 % 1.37 % PS Other Net Revenue 745 1,739 133.3 % 1,439 3,268 127.1 % 34.0 63.9 Adjusted Net profit 3,042 5,572 83.2 % 5,522 8,601 55.8 % 108.9 168.1 Adjusted Net profit margin 53.6 % 59.8 % 6.2 p.p. 52.9 % 57.5 % 4.6 p.p. 59.8 % 57.5 %

(1) Throughout this release dollar translation is calculated using a rouble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 51.158 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of June 30, 2022.



Key events in 2Q 2022 and after the reported period

Dalliance Services Company, a company wholly owned by Mr. Sergey Solonin, the Company’s controlling shareholder and Chairman of the Company’s Board of directors, purchased 4,861,390 ADSs represented by Class B ordinary shares via a tender offer 2 .

. QIWI announced the results of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting3 held on September 21, 2022. Following the election and appointment of Mr. Alexey Ivanov, Mr. Alexey Blagirev, and Mr. Alexey Solovyev to the office of Independent Directors of the Company and its Audit Committee, QIWI regained compliance with Nasdaq’s audit committee requirement as set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2).

2Q 2022 results

Net Revenue breakdown by segments 2Q 2021 2Q 2022 1H 2021 1H 2022 2Q 2022 1H 2022 RUB million RUB million YoY RUB million RUB million YoY USD million USD million Total Net Revenue 6,049 10,208 68.8 % 11,210 16,513 47.3 % 199.5 322.8 Payment Services (PS) 5,678 9,318 64.1 % 10,440 14,967 43.4 % 182.1 292.6 PS Payment Net Revenue 4,933 7,579 53.6 % 9,001 11,699 30.0 % 148.1 228.7 PS Other Net Revenue 745 1,739 133.3 % 1,439 3,268 127.1 % 34.0 63.9 Corporate and Other 371 890 139.9 % 770 1,546 100.8 % 17.4 30.2

1 Total Net Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted Net profit, and adjusted Net profit margin in this release are “non-IFRS financial measures”. Please see the section “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information” for more details as well as reconciliation at the end of this release.

Total Net Revenue increased by 68.8% YoY to RUB 10,208 million ($199.5 million) driven by strong performance of both segments – Payment Services (PS) and Corporate and Other.

PS Net Revenue increased by 64.1% YoY to RUB 9,318 million driven by a combination of higher PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue.

PS Payment Net Revenue increased by 53.6% YoY and amounted to RUB 7,579 million ($148.1 million) driven by higher PS Payment Net Revenue Yield by 44 bps underpinned by PS Payment volume increase of 9.2%.

PS Payment Volume reached RUB 499.7 billion mainly resulting from growth of operations via our Contact Money remittances payment system, onboarding of new merchants and aggregators, increase of payment volume using QIWI Wallet for numerous types of services, and growing payment volume from our product offering for self-employed and peer-to-peer operations. We consider the self-employed total addressable market as one of the key drivers of growth with substantial room for penetration of online payments and growing number of officially self-employed.

PS Payment Net Revenue Yield improved to 1.52% due to (i) terminated low-margin TSUPIS operations, (ii) lower processing commissions for payment operations, (iii) improved economics of payouts on the taxi market post acquisition of Taxiaggregator SaaS platform, and (iv) increased share of operations with higher commissions on currency conversion.

PS Other Net Revenue also increased demonstrating 133.3% YoY growth up to RUB 1,739 million mainly due to (i) higher interest income driven by a higher Central Bank base rate, and (ii) increased net revenue derived from cash and settlement services and related currency conversion income.

Corporate and Other Net Revenue increased by 139.9% to RUB 890 million predominantly driven by growth of ROWI digital factoring and online bank guarantees portfolios.

Corporate and Other (CO) Net Revenue breakdown

2Q 2021 2Q 2022 1H 2021 1H 2022 2Q 2022 1H 2022 RUB million RUB million YoY RUB million RUB million YoY USD million USD million CO Net Revenue 371 890 139.9 % 770 1,546 100.8 % 17.4 30.2 ROWI 181 709 292.0 % 375 1,078 187.9 % 13.9 21.1 Flocktory 127 127 (0.0 %) 260 284 9.5 % 2.5 5.6 Tochka 74 - (100.0 %) 155 106 (32.1 %) - 2.1 Corporate and Other projects (11 ) 54 589.7 % (20 ) 78 494.6 % 1.0 3.6

CO Net Revenue increased by 139.9% YoY to RUB 890 million ($17.4 million) driven by:

ROWI Net Revenue growth by 292.0% YoY to RUB 709 million ($13.9 million) on further expansion of bank guarantees and factoring portfolios, development of new products and gross yield appreciation: As of June 30, 2022, bank guarantees portfolio reached RUB 62.5 billion - an increase of 152% YoY. In 2Q 2022, average amount of an issued guarantee increased by 5% YoY to RUB 1.1 million. As of June 30, 2022, factoring portfolio was RUB 10.5 billion or 99% higher YoY. In 2Q 2022, following further expansion of the business, the number of active clients increased by 35% YoY to 676. As of June 30, 2022, the portfolio of online loans for government contracts execution was RUB 2.2 billion (the new product was launched in 3Q 2021). In 2Q 2022, share of ROWI Net Revenue in Total Net Revenue reached 6.9%.

Flocktory Net Revenue remained flat at RUB 127 million ($2.5 million) as a result of growth slowdown in number of clients and traffic-providers using Flocktory’s platform and marketing services driven by temporary suspension of advertising campaigns caused by geopolitical situation.

Tochka project was closed after the disposal of our stake in the JSC Tochka associate. We continue our collaboration with Tochka on an arm-length basis and provide a bundle of cash settlement services accounted for in the PS Other Net Revenue.

Corporate and Other projects Net Revenue in 2Q 2022 amounted to RUB 54 million ($1.0 million) compared to RUB 11 million of loss for the same period of last year.

Operating expenses and other non-operating income and expenses

2Q 2021 2Q 2022 1H 2021 1H 2022 2Q 2022 1H 2022 RUB million RUB million YoY RUB million RUB million YoY USD million USD million Operating expenses (2,486 ) (3,618 ) 45.5 % (5,131 ) (6,513 ) 26.9 % (70.7 ) (127.3 ) % of Net Revenue (41.1 %) (35.4 %) 5.7 p.p. (45.8 %) (39.4 %) 6.3 p.p. Selling, general and administrative expenses (612 ) (773 ) 26.3 % (1,161 ) (1,544 ) 33.0 % (15.1 ) (30.2 ) % of Net Revenue (10.1 %) (7.6 %) 2.5 p.p. (10.4 %) (9.4 %) 1.0 p.p. Personnel expenses (1,525 ) (2,002 ) 31.3 % (3,230 ) (3,675 ) 13.8 % (39.1 ) (71.8 ) % of Net Revenue (25.2 %) (19.6 %) 5.6 p.p. (28.8 %) (22.3 %) 6.6 p.p. Depreciation, amortization & impairment (285 ) (323 ) 13.3 % (583 ) (600 ) 2.9 % (6.3 ) (11.7 ) % of Net Revenue (4.7 %) (3.2 %) 1.5 p.p. (5.2 %) (3.6 %) 1.6 p.p. Credit loss (expense) (64 ) (520 ) 712.5 % (157 ) (694 ) 342.0 % (10.2 ) (13.6 ) % of Net Revenue (1.1 %) (5.1 %) (4.0 p.p.) (1.4 %) (4.2 %) (2.8 p.p.) Other non-operating income and expenses

excluding gain on disposal of an associate 11 (2,347 ) (21436.4 %) 164 (2,699 ) (1745.7 %) (45.9 ) (52.8 ) % of Net Revenue 0.2 % (23.0 %) (23.2 p.p.) 1.5 % (16.3 %) (17.8 p.p.) Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture 141 - (100.0 %) 306 - (100.0 %) - - % of Net Revenue 2.3 % 0.0 % (2.3 p.p.) 2.7 % 0.0 % (2.7 p.p.) Foreign exchange loss, net (50 ) (2,369 ) 4638.0 % (42 ) (2,810 ) 6590.5 % (46.3 ) (54.9 ) % of Net Revenue (0.8 %) (23.2 %) (22.4 p.p.) (0.4 %) (17.0 %) (16.6 p.p.) Interest income and expenses, net (15 ) 4 126.7 % (27 ) 72 366.7 % 0.1 1.4 % of Net Revenue (0.2 %) 0.0 % 0.3 p.p. (0.2 %) 0.4 % 0.7 p.p. Other income and expenses, net (65 ) 18 127.7 % (73 ) 39 153.4 % 0.4 0.8 % of Net Revenue (1.1 %) 0.2 % 1.3 p.p. (0.7 %) 0.2 % 0.9 p.p.

Operating expenses increased by 45.5% YoY to RUB 3,618 million ($70.7 million) – a decrease by 5.7 ppts to 35.4% as percent of Total Net Revenue mainly driven by Total Net Revenue growth by 68.8% resulting in a positive operating leverage effect.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 26.3% to RUB 773 million ($15.1 million) and as percent of Total Net Revenue declined by 2.5 ppts YoY to 7.6% driven by positive operating leverage effect.

Personnel expenses increased by 31.3% to RUB 2,002 million ($39.1 million) driven by hiring of new staff for development of new products and strong financial performance resulting in higher accruals for bonuses to employees. At the same time, personnel expenses as percent of Total Net Revenue decreased by 5.6 ppts YoY to 19.6% driven by positive operating leverage effect.

Credit loss increased by RUB 456 million to RUB 520 million ($10.2 million) and as percent of Total Net Revenue went up by 4.0 ppts YoY to 5.1% predominantly as a result of the further growth of the ROWI’s credit portfolio and provisions accrued for the funds in Euro blocked on the bank accounts.

Other non-operating expenses (net) amounted to RUB 2,347 million ($45.9 million) compared to RUB 11 million of income last year primarily due to foreign exchange loss resulting from significant appreciation of Rouble versus USD and Euro.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense increased by 52.3% YoY to RUB 1,433 million ($28.0 million) driven by profit before tax growth by 18.7% YoY. Effective tax rate was 33.8% mainly due to the foreign exchange loss which was non-deductible within the Group perimeter.

Profitability results

2Q 2021 2Q 2022 1H 2021 1H 2022 2Q 2022 1H 2022 RUB million RUB million YoY RUB million RUB million YoY USD million USD million Adjusted EBITDA 3,850 6,972 81.1 % 6,670 10,659 59.8 % 136.3 208.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 63.6 % 68.3 % 4.7 p.p. 59.5 % 64.5 % 5.0 p.p. 68.3 % 64.5 % Adjusted Net Profit 2,704 2,964 9.6 % 4,765 5,290 11.0 % 57.8 103.4 Adjusted Net Profit margin, % 44.7 % 29.0 % (15.7 p.p.) 42.5 % 32.0 % (10.5 p.p.) 29.0 % 32.0 % Payment Services 3,042 5,572 83.2 % 5,522 8,601 55.8 % 108.9 168.1 PS Net Profit margin, % 53.6 % 59.8 % 6.2 p.p. 52.9 % 57.5 % 4.6 p.p. 59.8 % 57.5 % Corporate and Other (CO) (338 ) (2,608 ) 671.6 % (757 ) (3,311 ) 337.4 % (51.0 ) (64.7 ) Tochka 132 - (100.0 %) 323 (15 ) (104.6 %) - (0.3 ) ROWI 54 321 493.9 % 34 372 999.9 % 6.3 7.3 Flocktory 17 (56 ) (436.2 %) (103 ) (27 ) 73.6 % (1.1 ) (0.5 ) Corporate and Other projects (540 ) (2,873 ) 431.6 % (1,011 ) (3,641 ) 260.1 % (56.2 ) (71.2 )

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 81.1% YoY to RUB 6,972 million ($136.3 million) mainly due to Total Net Revenue growth by 68.8%. As a result of positive operating leverage effect Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 4.7 ppts YoY to 68.3%.

Adjusted Net Profit increased by 9.6% YoY to RUB 2,964 million ($57.8 million). Adjusted Net Profit margin declined by 15.7 ppts to 29.0% driven by (i) foreign exchange loss and (ii) higher income tax expense (iii) partially offset by Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement described above.

Payment Services Net Profit increased by 83.2% YoY to RUB 5,572 million ($108.9 million) as a result of PS Net Revenue growth by 64.1% YoY. PS Net Profit margin increased by 6.2 ppts to 59.8% driven by positive operating leverage effect partially offset by higher income tax expense.

CO Net Loss amounted to RUB 2,608 million ($51.0 million) driven primarily by the following factors:

Corporate and Other projects Net Loss increased to RUB 2,873 million primarily resulting from a foreign exchange loss due to significant appreciation of Rouble versus USD and Euro.

ROWI Net Profit increased to RUB 321 million compared to RUB 54 million in the previous year as a result of its Net Revenue growth by 292.0% YoY.

Flocktory Net Loss was RUB 56 million compared to RUB 17 million of income in the previous year driven by (i) foreign exchange loss due to appreciation of Rouble versus USD and Euro, and (ii) higher personnel expenses.

Absence of equity pick-up for investment in Tochka project as a result of the sale of QIWI stake in associate in 2021.

Consolidated cash flow statement

1H 2021 1H 2022 1H 2022 RUB million RUB million YoY USD million Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in working capital 5,663 8,271 46.1 % 161.7 Change in working capital (14,131 ) (4,569 ) 67.7 % (89.3 ) Net interest income received and income tax paid (254 ) 2,253 987.0 % 44.0 Net cash flow received from/(used in) operating activities (8,722 ) 5,955 168.3 % 116.4 Net cash flow generated from investing activities 837 2,692 221.6 % 52.6 Net cash flow used in financing activities (3,533 ) (532 ) 84.9 % (10.4 ) Effect of change in ECL and exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (111 ) (2,078 ) (1772.1 %) (40.6 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,529 ) 6,037 152.4 % 118.0 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 47,382 33,033 (30.3 %) 645.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 35,853 39,070 9.0 % 763.7

Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in working capital for 1H 2022 increased by 46.1% YoY to RUB 8,271 million ($161.7 million) mainly driven by development of Adjusted EBITDA for the period which increased by 64.9% to RUR 10,659 million ($208.4 million).

Net cash flow generated from operating activities was RUB 5,955 million ($116.4 million) compared to the net outflow of RUB 8,722 million for 1H 2021 due to Adjusted EBITDA dynamics and net interest income received as well as the reduction in the negative change in working capital for the period. Changes in working capital for 1H 2022 resulted in cash outflow of RUB 4,569 million primarily due to (i) decrease in accounts payable and accruals by RUB 5,345 million as a seasonal decline in deposits received from agents for New Year holidays, (ii) increase in loans issued from banking operations by RUB 1,670 million as a result of ROWI’s project loan portfolios growth , (iii) increase in trade and other receivables by RUB 1,739 million due to overall payment volumes growth and partially offset by (iv) increase in customer accounts and amounts due to banks in the amount of RUB 3,728 million driven by QIWI Bank customer base growth.

In 1H 2022, net interest received offset income tax paid resulting in RUB 2,253 million of income driven by increased interest rates.

Net cash flow generated from investing activities was RUB 2,692 million ($52.6 million). Net cash inflow was primarily driven by proceeds from sale of Tochka in the amount of RUB 4.9 billion partially offset by purchase of debt securities and deposits in the amount of RUB 1.7 billion.

Net cash flow used in financing activities decreased to RUB 532 million ($10.4 million). The net cash outflow was primarily driven by (i) repurchase of QIWI Finance bonds in the amount of RUB 392 million in 1H 2022, and (ii) RUB 106 million of dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders.

In 1H 2022, the adverse effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents was RUB 2,068 million ($40.4 million) compared to negative impact of RUB 111 million a year ago resulting from the revaluation of funds denominated in USD and Euro - accumulated for future M&A activities and/or distribution to shareholders.

As a result of factors described above cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 were RUB 39,070 million ($763.7 million) – a increase of 9.0% compared to June 30, 2021.

Guidance

Due to the persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, we have decided to extend our abstaining from providing guidance on both short- and medium-term perspective. We will update on guidance expectations in the course of the year when more information becomes available.

We encourage investors to review our 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F in the Caption “Risk Factors” and other reports QIWI files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more details on risks.

Dividends

Although to date our financial position remains strong, the Board continues to keep the payment of future dividends under review and will update shareholders through further announcements as appropriate.

Currently, there are also technical complications for the distribution of dividends, for example, existing Central Bank of Russia restrictions on the distribution of dividends to foreign parent companies and a lack of communication between Euroclear and NSD. The full impact of sanctions on the Russian economy and other markets where we operate remains unclear and requires caution for the benefit of all shareholders and the Company.

Results of the tender offer arranged by a third party

July 19, 2022, Dalliance Services Company, a company wholly owned by Mr. Sergey Solonin, and Mr. Sergey Solonin, the Company’s largest shareholder and Chairman of the Company’s Board of directors, launched a Tender Offer (the “Offer). As a result of the Offer, 4,861,390 Class B Ordinary Shares represented by American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) were tendered and repurchased by Dalliance Services Company. After the transaction, Mr. Solonin effectively holds 10,413,510 Class A Ordinary Shares and 4,861,390 Class B Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs, which together constitute 69.7% voting interest and 24.4% in the ownership structure of the Company.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The conference call and webcast to discuss the results will not be held. We welcome all our stakeholders to send any questions related to our business using the contact details available on our investor’s website. We remain available for individual incoming call requests.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. We stand at the forefront of fintech innovations to facilitate and secure the digitalization of payments. Our mission is to connect our clients providing unique financial and technological solutions to make the impossible accessible and simple. We offer a wide range of products under several directions: QIWI payment and financial services ecosystem for merchants and B2C clients across digital use-cases, ROWI digital structured financial products for SME, and several other projects.

For the FY 2021 QIWI had revenue of RUB 41.1 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 13.2 billion. QIWI's American depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ and Moscow Exchange (ticker: QIWI).

For more information, visit investor.qiwi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding expected total net revenue, adjusted net profit and net revenue yield, dividend payments, payment volume growth, growth of physical and virtual distribution channels, trends in each of our market verticals and statements regarding the development of our ROWI and Flocktory businesses, the impact of recent sanctions targeting Russia, the impact of such sanctions on our results of operations, potential further changes in the regulatory regime, and others. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of QIWI to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to, the macroeconomic conditions of the Russian Federation and in each of the international markets in which we operate, growth in each of our market verticals, competition, the introduction of new products and services and their acceptance by consumers, QIWI’s ability to estimate the market risk and capital risk associated with new projects, a decline in net revenue yield, regulation, QIWI’s ability to grow physical and virtual distribution channels, cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in QIWI’s products and services, QIWI’s ability to expand geographically, the risk that new projects will not perform in accordance with its expectations and other risks identified under the Caption “Risk Factors” in QIWI’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports QIWI files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIWI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements or to report future events that may affect such forward-looking statements unless QIWI is required to do so by law.

QIWI plc.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in millions)

As of December 31, As of June 30, As of June 30, 2021 2022 (unaudited) 2022 (unaudited) RUB RUB USD Assets Non-current assets Property and equipment 1,417 1,220 23.8 Goodwill and other intangible assets 10,501 11,185 218.6 Long-term debt securities 1,111 - 0.0 Long-term loans issued 267 322 6.3 Other non-current assets 812 226 4.4 Deferred tax assets 237 221 4.3 Total non-current assets 14,345 13,174 257.5 Current assets Trade and other receivables 11,576 8,304 162.3 Short-term loans issued 11,270 12,680 247.9 Short-term debt securities 11,976 14,972 292.7 Prepaid income tax 463 94 1.8 Other current assets 1,262 736 14.4 Cash and cash equivalents 33,033 39,070 763.7 Total current assets 69,580 75,856 1,482.8 Total assets 83,925 89,030 1,740.3 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 1 1 0.02 Additional paid-in capital 1,876 1,876 36.7 Share premium 12,068 12,068 235.9 Other reserve 2,376 2,571 50.3 Retained earnings 26,822 31,621 618.1 Translation reserve 542 639 12.5 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 43,685 48,776 953.4 Non-controlling interests 155 335 6.5 Total equity 43,840 49,111 960.0 Non-current liabilities Long term debt 4,648 4,258 83.2 Long-term deferred income 717 1,135 22.2 Long-term lease liabilities 334 294 5.7 Other non-current liabilities 80 47 0.9 Deferred tax liabilities 1,376 1,750 34.2 Total non-current liabilities 7,155 7,484 146.3 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 23,365 20,564 402.0 Customer accounts and amounts due to banks 7,635 9,562 186.9 Short-term debt 86 77 1.5 Short-term lease liability 308 263 5.1 VAT and other taxes payable 178 254 5.0 Other current liabilities 1,358 1,715 33.5 Total current liabilities 32,930 32,435 634.0 Total equity and liabilities 83,925 89,030 1,740.3

QIWI plc.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in millions, except per share data)

Three months ended (unaudited) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RUB RUB USD Revenue: 10,813 14,015 274.0 Payment processing fees 9,162 10,839 211.9 Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate 694 1,929 37.7 Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments 413 436 8.5 Other revenue 544 811 15.9 Operating costs and expenses: (7,250 ) (7,425 ) (145.1 ) Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below) (4,764 ) (3,807 ) (74.4 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (612 ) (773 ) (15.1 ) Personnel expenses (1,525 ) (2,002 ) (39.1 ) Depreciation and amortization (285 ) (287 ) (5.6 ) Credit loss expense (64 ) (520 ) (10.2 ) Impairment of non-current assets - (36 ) (0.7 ) Profit from operations 3,563 6,590 128.8 Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture 141 - - Foreign exchange loss, net (50 ) (2,369 ) (46.3 ) Interest income and expenses, net (15 ) 4 0.1 Other income and expenses, net (65 ) 18 0.4 Profit before tax 3,574 4,243 82.9 Income tax expense (941 ) (1,433 ) (28.0 ) Profit for the period 2,633 2,810 54.9 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 2,618 2,625 51.3 Non-controlling interests 15 185 3.6 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (29 ) 88 1.7 Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI): Net gain arising during the period, net of tax - 964 18.8 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (29 ) 1,052 20.6 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax 2,604 3,862 75.5 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 2,589 3,697 72.3 Non-controlling interests 15 165 3.2 Earnings per share: Basic, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 41.94 41.93 0.82 Diluted, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 41.92 41.93 0.82

QIWI plc.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in millions, except per share data)

Six months ended (unaudited) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RUB(1) RUB USD Revenue: 20,047 23,732 463.9 Payment processing fees 16,777 17,787 347.7 Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate 1,343 3,381 66.1 Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments 854 891 17.4 Other revenue 1,073 1,673 32.7 Operating costs and expenses: (13,968 ) (13,732 ) (268.4 ) Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below) (8,837 ) (7,219 ) (141.1 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,161 ) (1,544 ) (30.2 ) Personnel expenses (3,230 ) (3,675 ) (71.8 ) Depreciation and amortization (571 ) (564 ) (11.0 ) Credit loss expense (157 ) (694 ) (13.6 ) Impairment of non-current assets (12 ) (36 ) (0.7 ) Profit from operations 6,079 10,000 195.5 Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture 306 - - Foreign exchange loss, net (42 ) (2,810 ) (54.9 ) Interest income and expenses, net (27 ) 72 1.4 Other income and expenses, net (73 ) 39 0.8 Profit before tax 6,243 7,301 142.7 Income tax expense (1,656 ) (2,234 ) (43.7 ) Profit for the period 4,587 5,067 99.0 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 4,561 4,799 93.8 Non-controlling interests 26 268 5.2 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (24 ) 76 1.5 Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI): Net gains arising during the period, net of tax - 110 2.2 Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (24 ) 186 3.6 Total comprehensive income, net of tax 4,563 5,253 102.7 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 4,537 5,006 97.9 Non-controlling interests 26 247 4.8 Earnings per share: Basic, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 73.07 76.75 1.50 Diluted, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 73.02 76.75 1.50

QIWI plc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in millions)

Six months ended (unaudited) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RUB RUB USD(1) Operating activities Profit before tax 6,243 7,301 142.7 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows (used in) /generated from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 571 564 11.0 Foreign exchange loss, net 42 2,810 54.9 Interest income, net (1,069 ) (3,212 ) (62.8 ) Credit loss expense 157 694 13.6 Share of (gain) / loss of an associate and a joint venture (306 ) - - Impairment of non-current assets 12 36 0.7 Other 13 78 1.5 Net cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital 5,663 8,271 161.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables 1,687 (1,739 ) (34.0 ) Decrease in other assets 311 144 2.8 (Decrease)/increase in customer accounts and amounts due to banks (4,257 ) 3,728 72.9 Decrease in accounts payable and accruals (12,028 ) (5,345 ) (104.5 ) Increase in other liabilities - 313 6.1 Decrease/(Increase) in loans issued from banking operations 156 (1,670 ) (32.6 ) Cash (used in)/ generated from operations (8,468 ) 3,702 72.4 Interest received 1,468 3,569 69.8 Interest paid (279 ) (283 ) (5.5 ) Income tax paid (1,443 ) (1,033 ) (20.2 ) Net cash flow received from/(used in) operating activities (8,722 ) 5,955 116.4 Investing activities Cash used in business combinations (10 ) (215 ) (4.2 ) Proceeds from sale of an associate - 4,855 94.9 Purchase of property and equipment (90 ) (133 ) (2.6 ) Purchase of intangible assets (37 ) (106 ) (2.1 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed and intangible assets 12 5 0.1 Loans issued (20 ) (7 ) (0.1 ) Repayment of loans issued 11 30 0.6 Purchase of debt securities - (1,737 ) (34.0 ) Proceeds from sale and redemption of debt instruments 971 - Net cash flow generated from investing activities 837 2,692 52.6 Financing activities - Repayment of debt (1,004 ) (392 ) (7.7 ) Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (29 ) (34 ) (0.7 ) Dividends paid to owners of the Group (2,446 ) - Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (54 ) (106 ) (2.1 ) Net cash flow used in financing activities (3,533 ) (532 ) (10.4 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (111 ) (2,068 ) (40.4 ) Effect of change in ECL on cash and cash equivalents - (10 ) (0.2 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,529 ) 6,037 118.0 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 47,382 33,033 645.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 35,853 39,070 763.7

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information

This release presents Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit per share, which are non-IFRS financial measures. You should not consider these non-IFRS financial measures as substitutes for or superior to revenue, in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue; Net Profit, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, or earnings per share, in the case of Adjusted Net Profit per share, each prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Furthermore, because these non-IFRS financial measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, they are susceptible to varying calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. QIWI encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information regarding Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit, and Adjusted Net Profit per share, including a quantitative reconciliation of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is revenue in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue and Net Profit in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, see Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results in this earnings release.

We define non-IFRS financial measures as follows:

“Total Net Revenue” is calculated by subtracting cost of revenue from revenue.

“Adjusted EBITDA” as Net profit plus/(less): (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) other expenses/(income), (3) foreign exchange loss/(gain), (4) share of loss/(gain) of associates and joint ventures, (5) interest expenses/ (income), (6) income tax expenses, (7) share-based payment expenses, (8) impairment of non-current assets.

“Adjusted Net profit” as Net profit plus: (1) fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization (2) impairment of non-current assets (3) share-based payment expenses (4) effect of taxation of the above items.

“Adjusted EBITDA Margin” as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Net Revenue.

“Adjusted Net profit Margin” as Adjusted Net profit divided by Total Net Revenue.



Total Net Revenue is a key measure used by management to observe our operational profitability since it reflects our portion of the revenue net of fees that we pass through, primarily to our agents and other reload channels providers. In addition, under IFRS, most types of fees are presented on a gross basis whereas certain types of fees are presented on a net basis. Therefore, in order to analyze our two sources of payment processing fees on a comparative basis, management reviews Total Net Revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management, is serves as a supplemental performance measure that facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses, net), changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial asset and liabilities denominated in currencies other than our functional currency (affecting foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), non-cash charges (affecting share-based payments expenses and impairment of non-current assets), and certain one-time income and expenses (affecting other income, offering and related expenses, loss from sale of Sovest loan portfolio, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA also excludes other expenses, share in losses of associates and impairment of investment in associates because we believe it is helpful to view the performance of our business excluding the impact of entities that we do not control, and because our share of the net income (loss) of the associate and other expenses includes items that have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (such as finance expenses, net, income tax, and depreciation and amortization). Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of operating performance on a more consistent basis, we also use Adjusted EBITDA in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted Net Profit is a key measure used by management to observe the operational profitability of the company. We believe Adjusted Net Profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it measures a company’s operating performance without the effect of non-recurring items or items that are not core to our operations. For example, loss on disposals of subsidiaries and the effects of deferred taxation on excluded items do not represent the core operations of the business, and fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization, impairment of non-current assets and share-based payments expenses do not have a substantial cash effect. Nevertheless, such gains and losses can affect our financial performance.

Payment Services segment payment volume provides a measure of the overall size and growth of the business, and increasing our payment volumes is essential to growing our profitability.

Payment Services segment net revenue yield. We calculate Payment Services segment net revenue yield by dividing Payment Services segment net revenue by Payment Services segment payment volume. Payment Services segment net revenue yield provides a measure of our ability to generate net revenue per unit of volume we process.

We define these measures as follows:

PS Payment Net Revenue is the Net Revenue consisting of the merchant and consumer fees collected for the payment transactions.

PS Other Net Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.

QIWI plc.

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results

(in millions, except per share data)

Three months ended (unaudited) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RUB RUB USD Revenue 10,813 14,015 274.0 Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 4,764 3,807 74.4 Total Net Revenue 6,049 10,208 199.5 Segment Net Revenue Payment Services Segment Revenue 10,145 12,854 251.3 PS Payment Revenue(1) 9,162 10,839 211.9 Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) 4,229 3,260 63.7 PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue 4,933 7,579 148.1 PS Other Revenue(3) 983 2,015 39.4 Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(4) 238 276 5.4 PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue 745 1,739 34.0 Payment Services Segment Net Revenue 5,678 9,318 182.1 Corporate and Other Category Revenue 668 1,161 22.7 Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 297 271 5.3 Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue 371 890 17.4 Total Segment Net Revenue 6,049 10,208 199.5 Profit for the period 2,633 2,810 54.9 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 285 287 5.6 Other income and expenses, net 65 (18 ) (0.4 ) Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net 50 2,369 46.3 Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture (141 ) - - Interest income and expenses, net 15 (4 ) (0.1 ) Income tax expenses 941 1,433 28.0 Share-based payment expenses 2 59 1.2 Impairment of non-current assets - 36 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA 3,850 6,972 136.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 63.6 % 68.3 % 68.3 % Profit for the period 2,633 2,810 54.9 Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(5) 83 98 1.9 Impairment of non-current assets - 36 0.7 Share-based payment expenses 2 59 1.2 Effect of taxation of the above items (14 ) (39 ) (0.8 ) Adjusted Net Profit 2,704 2,964 57.8 Adjusted Net Profit per share: Basic 43.32 47.35 0.93 Diluted 43.30 47.35 0.93 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share: Basic 62,424 62,600 62,600 Diluted 62,446 62,600 62,600

(1) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.

(2) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.

(3) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.

(4) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: interest expenses related to issued bonds, costs of sms notification, advertising commissions.

(5) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in CONTACT and Rapida.





QIWI plc.

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results

(in millions, except per share data)

Six months ended (unaudited) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RUB(1) RUB USD Revenue 20,047 23,732 463.9 Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 8,837 7,219 141.1 Total Net Revenue 11,210 16,513 322.8 Segment Net Revenue Payment Services Segment Revenue 18,692 21,584 421.9 PS Payment Revenue(1) 16,777 17,787 347.7 Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) 7,776 6,088 119.0 PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue 9,001 11,699 228.7 PS Other Revenue(3) 1,915 3,797 74.2 Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(4) 476 529 10.3 PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue 1,439 3,268 63.9 Payment Services Segment Net Revenue 10,440 14,967 292.6 Corporate and Other Category Revenue 1,355 2,148 42.0 Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 585 602 11.8 Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue 770 1,546 30.2 Total Segment Net Revenue 11,210 16,513 322.8 Profit for the period 4,587 5,067 99.0 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 571 564 11.0 Other income and expenses, net 73 (39 ) (0.8 ) Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net 42 2,810 54.9 Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture (306 ) - - Interest income and expenses, net 27 (72 ) (1.4 ) Income tax expenses 1,656 2,234 43.7 Share-based payment expenses 8 59 1.2 Impairment of non-current assets 12 36 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA 6,670 10,659 208.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 59.5 % 64.5 % 64.5 % Profit for the period 4,587 5,067 99.0 Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(5) 168 181 3.5 Impairment of non-current assets 12 36 0.7 Share-based payment expenses 8 59 1.2 Effect of taxation of the above items (10 ) (53 ) (1.0 ) Adjusted Net Profit 4,765 5,290 103.4 Adjusted Net Profit per share: Basic 76.34 84.61 1.65 Diluted 76.29 84.61 1.65 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share: Basic 62,418 62,525 62,525 Diluted 62,459 62,525 62,525

(1) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.

(2) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.

(3) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.

(4) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: interest expenses related to issued bonds, costs of sms notification, advertising commissions.

(5) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in CONTACT and Rapida.

