The global baited insect traps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during 2022-2027

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baited Insect Traps Market - Global outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323418/?utm_source=GNW

Infestation of pests globally has risen with increasing global temperatures following climate change. The baited insect traps market continues to expand with growing demand for bedbug, ant, termite, and mosquito management services worldwide. Pest management activities are essential to safeguard a population against potentially harmful diseases. The baited insect traps play a critical role in preserving the local economies’ health and the food sources from which we benefit.



MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS



Trend: Increase in Vector-Borne Diseases



Vector-borne diseases (VBDs) are caused by viruses spread by vectors such as mosquitoes, flies, rodents, spiders, and others. The main VBDs include malaria, zika, dengue fever, yellow fever, West Nile fever, and plague. With the increase in vector-borne diseases across the world, the demand for vector control products like baited insect traps is expected to rise.



Drivers: Impact of Climate Change on Increasing Pest



Across the globe, baited insect traps are becoming increasingly important with the change in climatic conditions. Insects are cold-blooded organisms; their body temperature is around the same as that of the environment. Thus, the temperature is possibly the single most important environmental factor influencing insect behavior, development, distribution, reproduction, and survival.



Restraints: Difficult to Measure the Efficacy of Baited Insect Traps



Evaluating the efficacy of baits is very difficult and thus hinders the baited insect traps market growth. Generally, baits are created to target a group of similar insects, for example, cockroaches, which may differ in their response to the bait preparation, causing variation in degrees of control based on the pest population composition.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:



Bait Type: Gel and paste baits for insects are one of the most general formulations used by professionals, particularly for use against termites, cockroaches, and ant infestations. These are also easy to apply, as they often come ready to use. Gel and paste bait formulations are insecticide products created when the active ingredient is combined with food or an attractant carrier.



Segmentation by Bait Type

• Gel and Paste Baits

• Granular Baits

• Liquid Baits



Pest Type: Cockroach bait is a modern pest control used to kill cockroaches at indoor sites. This pest control method effectively exploits the coprophagic and cannibalistic tendencies of cockroaches. Bait roaches come in various forms, including ready-to-use plastic stations and large plastic syringes.



Segmentation by Pest Type

• Cockroaches

• Ants

• Moths & Flies

• Bed Bugs

• Others



End-user: Regular usage of baited insect traps has become a necessary part of doing business in many commercial applications, especially in hospitality, hospitals, and retail warehouse where the numbers are high. The cost of baited insect traps is considerably smaller than the cost of loss due to pests, which tend to establish positive customer ties.



Segmentation by End-User

• Commercial

o Hospitality

o Hospitals

o Commercial Warehousing

o Agriculture

o Others

• Residential

• Others



Distribution Channel: Offline sales dominated the baited insect traps market and are expected to grow significantly due to less customer awareness and preference for online purchases. Department stores are retail stores that deliver products of several brands, with all of them assorted into separate departments. Vendors in the baited insect traps market have a lot of opportunities to explore and sell their products through this segment, owing to the immense customer outreach.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL OVERVIEW



In recent years, the increasing disposable income and the expansion of commercial and residential spaces have driven the demand for baited insect traps across the globe. The mature and developed regions such as North America and Europe are witnessing high demand for baited insect traps across all application sectors. They are rapidly evolving with the adoption of new pesticides that are less harmful to the environment and do not have any adverse impact on human health. The growth in APAC mainly stems from China and the industrialized economies of Australia, Korea, and Japan. Developing regions, such as APAC, Latin America, and MEA, are slow in adopting baited insect traps.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

• APAC

o China

o Australia

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global baited insect traps market is competitive with many players. Some of the vendors in the global baited insect traps market are:



The global baited insect trap market is highly competitive. The most strategic approaches in the pest and termite control markets are quality of operation, proximity to the consumer, terms of guarantee, technological expertise, and price. To achieve a strong market presence, the new situation is pushing vendors to adjust and optimize their specific value propositions. In developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries, the consumer penetration is high, although the market is at a promising stage in emerging economies such as China and India, owing to the entry of many foreign brands into these countries and the rising understanding of hygiene among end users.



Key Vendors



• Spectrum Brands

• Catchmaster

• Henkel

• PF Harris

• Fujian Blue-touch Products

• TERRO

• Earth Corporation

• SC Johnson

• Pelsis

• Syngenta

• Aeroxon



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the baited insect traps market?

2. What is the growth rate of the baited insect traps market?

3. Who are the major players in the baited insect traps market?

4. What are the major factors driving the baited insect traps market growth?

5. Which region is expected to hold the largest share in the sterilization equipment market by 2027?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323418/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________