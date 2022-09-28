Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - Results for the first half of 2022

English Dutch French

28 September 2022 19:40 CET - Regulated information - Information on key events in the first half of 2022 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium

Regulated turnover rose to € 287.4 million (first half of 2021: € 277.9 million) and net profit rose to € 41.1 million (first half of 2021: € 38.3 million)

Infrastructure and employees operating at full speed

Energy grid of the future in the making

Storage over 90% filled

Transported volumes on the rise

Efforts to reduce our own climate impact on schedule

Tariff reduction

Click on the attechment below to access the full press release



