Gilbarco Veeder-Root Adds DEF to Encore® 700 S Standard Flow Dispenser

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT.WI) business and the global leader in fueling and convenience store technologies, is extending its industry-leading Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) solution to the Encore 700 S standard flow fuel dispenser for the first time. This addition will make it easier for retailers to meet their customers’ needs by simplifying the process and increasing loyalty among diesel customers.

DEF is a crucial component of diesel vehicles and helps them meet strict environmental standards. It’s critical for convenience store owners to offer DEF reliably and conveniently on the forecourt. However, the traditional methods of selling DEF have been anything but reliable or convenient. With 47 advanced diesel full-sized pickups, SUVs, and vans models now available in the U.S., retailers need more than two or three-gallon jugs of DEF to meet the demand.

“Our DEF solution creates significant cost-saving opportunities and we’re excited to extend those to every fueling position on the forecourt,” said Dan Riccio, Product Marketing Manager, Retail Dispensers. “Whether it’s cost, operations, or the customer experience, the impact of DEF cabinets on the forecourt can’t be ignored.”

The Encore 700 S standard flow will accommodate two DEF cabinets per dispenser, one per fueling position, assuming CRIND is available on both sides. Additionally, the crossover pipe allows retailers to route DEF from one inlet to both cabinets, simplifying the installation process. With DEF conveniently available at all fueling positions, it's never been easier for drivers to buy the products they need, exactly when and where they need them.

While offering DEF at the pump is more convenient, it is also vulnerable to harsh weather conditions. Gilbarco’s DEF cold weather optional features protect the product and equipment down to -22° F (-30° C), well below DEF’s freeze point of 12° F (-11° C). Optional temperature warning sensors send alerts when DEF temperatures drop below a safe level, giving retailers peace of mind that their DEF supply is always ready to be dispensed. The DEF-compatible hydraulics and the highly accurate flow meter allow for consistent, reliable performance in all conditions.

For retailers who cater to diesel customers, offering DEF on the forecourt is a must. By adding DEF and the Ergo™ DEF nozzle to standard flow dispensers, retailers have more flexibility than ever before and now is the time to take advantage.

The Gilbarco Encore Standard Flow DEF Dispenser is the latest addition to the integrated DEF Forecourt Management System, where DEF product from the tank circulates through the line returning product from the line to the tank and regulating line temperature. The DEF Recirculation Software Feature for the Veeder-Root TLS-450PLUS Automatic Tank Gauge monitors product temperature to manage DEF quality in extreme conditions. The Red Jacket® CoreDEF™ Submersible Pump is available in 3/4 HP and 2 HP options to provide a range of light-to-heavy-duty custom pumping solutions. The ISO-Chem Probe Adapter Kit includes a stainless-steel jacket which allows users to remove the probe shaft for easy maintenance without coming in contact with DEF.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, consumer facing technologies, payment solutions, tank gauges, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: gilbarco.com.

Veeder-Root is a leading global supplier of fuel management solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market leading products includes: Veeder-Root Automatic Tank Gauges, probes and sensors, Red Jacket® submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors, HydrX™ Fuel Conditioning System, EMR meter registers, and stage II vapor recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk by delivering solutions to our customers to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in over 500,000 tanks globally and are responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. veeder.com

