The metal-air battery market size is anticipated to grow from USD 498 million in 2022 to USD 993 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2027

• By type, secondary segment led metal-air battery market in 2021



Secondary metal-air batteries are rechargeable batteries.They can be recharged electrically or mechanically (simply by replacing the metal anode in the battery).



These batteries are more expensive compared to single-use batteries, but they have less environmental impact as they can be recycled instead of getting disposed of. These batteries are cost-effective over the long term as they have a higher discharge rate and higher energy density.

• By application, stationary power segment estimated to lead metal-air battery market from 2022 to 2027



The energy industry has been investing in metal-air batteries preferably zinc-air and aluminum-air as a next-generation sustainable solution for grid energy storage.Energy storage systems have eventually evolved to assure energy transmission during the disruptions of grid services and blackouts.



Metal-air batteries can be used as energy storage devices or as effective stations of energy transfer for renewable energy producers.Due to their high scalability and energy density, metal-air batteries can be used in large-scale stationary energy storage applications preferably in combination with renewable wind or solar power systems to compensate for the intermittent nature of these renewable power sources.



The potential for stationary energy storage to transform the electric power industry is anticipated to propel the development of emerging storage technologies that include metal-air batteries.



Germany to dominate European metal-air battery market from 2022 to 2027

Germany accounted for the largest share of the overall metal-air battery market in Europe in 2021.The market in this country is also expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives to develop metal-air battery technology and the need for clean, high-capacity, low-cost, green battery technologies for electric vehicles.



Zinc-air batteries have received significant interest in recent years as one of the next-generation battery technologies that will probably replace current lithium-ion technologies. The increased demand for efficient, high-performance, eco-friendly, and safe energy storage solutions is driving the development of zinc-air battery technology.



