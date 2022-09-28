EarthCam Premieres Sixth-Generation Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration

New Orleans, Louisiana, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services, released important upgrades to its Autodesk Construction Cloud® integration today at Autodesk® University.

EarthCam’s live jobsite cameras can now automatically deliver detailed AI-powered reporting with accompanying live imagery direct to Autodesk Build, the project management and field execution solution. Through their long history of collaboration with Autodesk, EarthCam recently became the first camera company to be recognized as a Construction Cloud Premium Partner.

EarthCam continues to upgrade navigable Revit® or Navisworks® 3D models with its high-resolution imagery, providing intelligent perspectives of jobsites throughout the entire project lifecycle. Synched live camera streams are meshed with digital-twin models, and users can pan, tilt and zoom to reveal architectural details while immediately seeing the corresponding model alignment. This delivers x-ray-like insight and clear visual evidence of progress for VDC teams.

Zachry Industrial selected EarthCam 3D technologies on one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas infrastructure projects in Texas. “EarthCam has integrated our project’s 3D models into the video feed allowing us to see them in augmented reality. The augmented video feed shows progress and future work that will be done,” said Thomas Dansby III, Zachry Industrial. “The Golden Pass project has significantly benefitted from EarthCam by utilizing historical video captured to show progress and time-lapse videos. EarthCam is a beneficial tool, and customer support is top-notch.”

EarthCam added new reporting features as part of its sixth generation Construction Cloud integration. Weather reports are now automatically delivered hourly in a detailed PDF snapshot of jobsite conditions. Customers can also take advantage of EarthCam’s AI object detection, equipment tracking and safety analytics to deliver actionable data to reports in Autodesk Docs. In addition, ‘Issues’ in Autodesk Build are now populated with images directly – along with note fields – placing informative imagery in draft or open Issues. These 24/7 insights create a complete and permanent record for every project.

“Lack of visibility into current project status can lead to expensive rework, miscommunication between field and office personnel, or safety incidents,” said James Cook, director partner integrations, Autodesk Construction Solutions. “Integrating imagery and reports from EarthCam directly with Autodesk Construction Cloud empowers project managers to make informed decisions, mitigate risk and avoid project delays.”

“Uniting user-controllable, live video directly from the jobsite with 3D models is transforming remote collaboration,” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. “Our new update to Autodesk Construction Cloud is focused on supporting teams by delivering useful visual data and unique perspectives of digital twins to gain transparency and win back time.”

EarthCam’s Control Center has long been the software of choice among industry leaders for smart project documentation, promotion, safety and security. EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation and reality capture services to make construction project management more efficient with powerful visual data. To learn about the new Autodesk integrations, meet EarthCam at the Autodesk University exhibit #CON238, earthcam.net/autodeskuniversity or visit earthcam.net/autodesk

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam® is the global leader in providing live camera technology, content and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras, 3D/4D BIM model integrations and security solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: One Vanderbilt Manhattan, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, UBS Arena, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, The Jeddah Tower, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at earthcam.net.

Autodesk, Autodesk Construction Cloud, BIM 360, Navisworks, PlanGrid, and Revit are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Attachments