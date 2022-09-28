Cove Forge Becomes Certified as “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization”

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cove Forge Behavioral Health System has completed certification that will allow it to better serve active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families.

Cove Forge is part of Acadia Healthcare’s network of treatment facilities. The partnership between PsychArmor and Acadia’s Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program will allow a number of its facilities to complete this certification.

PsychArmor, a California-based nonprofit program, certified Cove Forge as a “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.” Staff members from Cove Forge participated in a variety of data-driven and evidence-based virtual training courses that help enhance the level of connection between civilians and those who have ties to the military. At the conclusion of the training, Cove Forge and its employees became certified through PsychArmor.

As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone who wants to more effectively engage with them.

“It’s more important than ever to be able to provide specialized care for those who have served our country,” said Acadia Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Michael V. Genovese, M.D., J.D. “The rates of substance use disorders, depression, and suicide are considerably higher for active-duty military members and Veterans than they are for the general population.

“We believe that PsychArmor’s exceptional resources will allow Cove Forge staff to cultivate a treatment environment that helps us better understand how to help these brave individuals.”

Cove Forge’s military treatment program helps service members and Veterans who are struggling with substance use disorders, such as addictions to alcohol and other drugs, and mental health concerns, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“It is an honor to be able to serve the Veteran population. Our goal is to provide comprehensive and holistic treatment that focuses on the specific needs of each individual,” said Bobbi Jo Glunt, chief executive officer of Cove Forge Behavioral Health System. “The sessions provided by PsychArmor equipped us with valuable training and education on topics such as military culture, traumatic brain injury, and mental health concerns. We are grateful to have achieved our certification as a ‘Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.’”

For more information about Cove Forge’s military treatment program, please visit www.coveforgebehavioralhealth.com/programs/veterans/.

About Cove Forge Behavioral Health

Located in the Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, countryside, Cove Forge Behavioral Health System is a residential treatment center for adults who are struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. For more than 30 years, our goal has been to help each individual achieve lifelong recovery. At Cove Forge, we aim to be a world-class organization that sets the standard for excellence in the treatment of addictions and other chronic behavioral health disorders. We value clinical excellence, integrity, open communication, teamwork, mutual respect, and passion for the work we do, and we work diligently to inspire these qualities not only in our staff members, but also in the individuals who come to us for help. For more information about Cove Forge, please visit www.coveforgebehavioralhealth.com.

About Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services

The Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program is a free service that connects active-duty service members, Veterans, and their family members with mental health and substance use treatment providers in their area. Our military liaisons work with premier facilities across the U.S. both inside and outside Acadia’s nationwide network. Services include referral coordination, guidance with the admissions process, ongoing support throughout treatment, and aftercare support. For more information, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com/programming-treatment/military-support.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, veterans, and their families.