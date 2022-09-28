Wendy’s Engages ItsaCheckmate to Enhance Third-Party Delivery Ordering Experiences for Customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant technology leader ItsaCheckmate announced today that Wendy’s® has deployed the ItsaCheckmate solution to its more than 6,000 restaurant locations across the United States and Canada. The ItsaCheckmate menu management and integration technology scales third-party delivery channels to advance accuracy and speed for optimal customer experiences.

Beyond technology solutions, Wendy’s is leveraging the ItsaCheckmate account management team and their close working relationships with third-party delivery platforms to continuously improve restaurant rollout coordination, integration optimization, menu management, and data/metrics capture.

“We selected ItsaCheckmate because of their ability to integrate with the Wendy’s digital platform and quickly bring on new delivery providers,” said Matt Spessard, Wendy’s Chief Technology Officer. “Their excellent service and support, backed by a robust technology, helps alleviate pressure from our team and allows us to scale rapidly.”

“We recognize Wendy’s desire to remain best-in-class and deliver a fundamentally better customer experience in third-party delivery, and our teams and technology have been proven at all levels of the restaurant industry in doing just that,” said Vishal Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ItsaCheckmate. “Wendy’s adoption of our solution further validates our strategy of first listening to our customers to understand how we can bring value and then delivering during deployment to help them achieve their goals quickly.”

About Wendy’s:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

About ItsaCheckmate:

ItsaCheckmate’s 20,000+ global restaurant clients include small “mom-and-pops” to major chains like Arby’s, Five Guys, Buffalo Wild Wings, and White Castle. The company’s growing family of restaurant ordering platform integrations is currently 75+ strong. To get started, please visit here .

ItsaCheckmate allows restaurants to focus on what matters: serving up delicious food and delightful dining experiences. With ItsaCheckmate, operators can toss the tablets in a drawer and control their online orders and menus straight from their POS - updating everything from item availability to pricing - resulting in higher profits, reduced order errors, and happier staff and customers. ItsaCheckmate proudly works with 20,000+ global restaurant locations, 50+ POS systems, and 75+ ordering platforms including UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and many more.

