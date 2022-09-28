Safe Kids AI Launches New Gmail Extension Aimed At Helping Kids Make Better Decisions Online

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Kids AI is excited to announce the launch of a new Google Chrome extension for Gmail that helps kids recognize whether what they are sending and receiving via email is appropriate. This new Chrome extension is available for immediate download on the Google Chrome Store.



Safe Kids AI is built on an innovative framework grounded in mental health principles. Combining a unique set of technology and behavioral science to solve the challenges faced by kids today, Safe Kids’ software helps kids navigate electronic messaging. A survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that nearly 1 in 5 students experiences cyberbullying, negatively impacting their mental health, family relationships, and academic performance. Safe Kids AI’s software can stop bullying before it starts.

“Our software educates kids ‘in the moment’ so they can make better choices,” said Liz Sweigart, Safe Kids AI’s Chief Product & Strategy Officer. “The parents and kids we’ve spoken with have been very clear. They are frustrated with current offerings that surveille rather than educate. Perhaps most importantly, the kids themselves have told us that they know the potential long-term ramifications of their online actions. They’ve said they want tools to help them make better choices when it comes to what they write and post. The Safe Kids Gmail extension gives kids an opportunity to pause and reflect on what they are writing and reading, and redirects them to trusted adults when they need support.”

“At Safe Kids, privacy and data security are paramount,” said Abbas Valliani, CEO of Safe Kids AI. “Our software runs locally on the browser, meaning there are no cloud privacy issues. And, because it’s powered by one of the most advanced AI detection algorithms, there’s no loss of speed or performance. We are excited that the Safe Kids Gmail extension is poised to deliver better outcomes for families.”

DETAILS

When using the extension, kids will receive prompting that educates them about their online activities and supports them in making better choices about the content they send and receive. For example, they will get a red underline on their text if the content seems unkind, aggressive or harmful. If the words are not edited, the application will prompt the kids once more before sending to ask if they think this is an appropriate message to send, giving them the opportunity to Pause, Reflect, and Redirect. There are also alerts on incoming mail that may contain harmful content to warn the user before opening the email.

About Safe Kids AI

Safe Kids AI is a collaborative of designers, developers, educators, behavioral scientists, and parents on a mission to empower kids to be safer online by helping them make better decisions. Through a proprietary framework called Pause, Reflect, and Redirect, we give young people and their ecosystem of parents, educators, and caregivers the tools they need to be their best selves online and in real life.