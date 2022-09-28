Landec Corporation Revises First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for October 6, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET

SANTA MARIA, Calif. and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) (“Landec” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company focused on its growing Lifecore Biomedical (“Lifecore”) business – a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials – today announced a change to its previously announced fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings conference call date in recognition of Yom Kippur.

The Company will now report financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 6, 2022 and hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 8:00 am ET/7:00 am CT that day. The live webcast can be accessed via Landec’s website on the Investor Events & Presentations page. The webcast will be available for 30 days.

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Central time)

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1571075&tp_key=1996ac9554

To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial toll-free: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time so the operator can register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available through October 13th, by calling toll-free: 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering code 13732915.

