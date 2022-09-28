RCM Thermal Kinetics Announces Grand Opening of its New Innovation and Test Center

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today provided an update on Thermal Kinetics, a group within the Process & Industrial business unit of RCM’s Engineering Services division.



RCM Technologies is proud to announce the grand opening of the RCM Thermal Kinetics Innovation Center scheduled for November 2022. The future-friendly Innovation Center is designed to support our clients in maintaining their competitive advantages and to assist them in bringing projects to market more efficiently, with less risk, and an enhanced ability to demonstrate process output results. The Innovation Center will house the state-of-the-art Test Center where customers will be able to witness their feed material being separated in the latest distillation, evaporation, crystallization, and specialty process lab equipment. We expect the Innovation Center to be integral in supporting carbon-reduction and net-zero emission goals for rapidly evolving renewable technologies within the Bioeconomy, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Pharmaceutical, Heavy Chemical, Food and Beverage markets, and the ultra-efficient Thermal Kinetics Low Energy Ethanol Process (LEEP).

“Increasing demand has continually tested the engineering capacity of the RCM Thermal Kinetics organization,” according to David Loschiavo, General Manager of RCM Thermal Kinetics. “To meet our customer needs, we have doubled our workforce over the past twelve months. The other customer need that is addressed in the move to the new Innovation Center is the addition of a state-of-the-art testing facility. Many new ‘green technologies’ benefit from the availability of pilot testing to confirm process development, de-risk project investment, and improve speed to market.”

Since 1999, Thermal Kinetics has been providing full-service process equipment supply, engineering, development, and design services. RCM Thermal Kinetics offers advanced energy-saving solutions, patented technological integration, and sophisticated process plant development – proudly matching each of their customers’ specific needs with optimal productivity and profitability.

RCM completed the acquisition of Thermal Kinetics in November 2018. “Since the 2018 acquisition, RCM Thermal Kinetics has experienced a continual increase in its volume of business. Growth has been realized in traditional sustainable fuel and chemical markets along with emerging markets, many of which are leveraging innovative technologies for environmental sustainability and net zero emissions,” explains RCM Process & Industrial Senior Vice President Rick Boyd. “It is extremely exciting to watch this culture-driven organization evolve into an enhanced state capable to accelerate proof of concept and ultimately large-scale implementation of world changing technologies.”





Test Center with Distillation System in the Background.





Test Center with Customer Conference Room to the right.

About RCM



RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of our new facilities, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts: 2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller Chief Financial Officer

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/512251fd-2974-4c86-bd87-a4f0a4276e87

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9808e3cc-bf8f-467a-9e4f-53ab53a640bf