Devon Energy Completes Acquisition of Eagle Ford Bolt-On

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford operator, for a total cash consideration of $1.8 billion, less purchase price adjustments.



This acquisition secures a premier acreage position of 42,000 net acres (90% working interest) adjacent to Devon’s existing leasehold in the basin. Current production from the acquired assets is approximately 35,000 Boe per day and is expected to increase to an average of 40,000 Boe per day over the next year. The transaction also adds 350 repeatable drilling locations in the core of the Karnes Trough oil window along with 150 high-quality refrac candidates. This highly economic inventory positions the company’s Eagle Ford assets to sustain its high-margin production and free cash flow generation for several years.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

