Avid’s Newest Pro Tools Software Release Propels Music Creativity and Productivity to New Heights for All Users

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerating its investment in innovation to deliver new gains in artistry and productivity for music creators everywhere, Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today unveiled its newest Pro Tools® release 2022.9. Now, Pro Tools users at all levels—from aspiring beginners to celebrated professionals—have at their fingertips a range of powerful new features, including the ability to easily manipulate pitch and time right inside the Pro Tools user experience through direct integration of Melodyne via ARA 2 technology.



“Music creators of every skill level will heighten their artistic potential and accelerate their productivity thanks to the innovation now available inside our newest Pro Tools update,” said Francois Quereuil, Vice President, Product Management for Audio and Music Solutions, Avid. “We’re working hard to delight the entire creative community, and this is one of our most exciting recent releases for them, with users now taking command of amazing new capabilities right inside their Pro Tools experience to push the boundaries of their music production workflows further than ever before.”

Streamline creative workflows: Celemony Melodyne

Pro Tools now tightly integrates Celemony Melodyne software via ARA 2 (Audio Random Access) for quick vocal tuning and creating harmonies, re-voicing instruments, fixing rhythm timing, and much more. Melodyne is used by countless engineers around the world every day, and deep ARA 2 integration will enable them to work significantly faster and easier without having to roundtrip audio. The Melodyne user interface is now conveniently docked in the Pro Tools Edit window and can be applied to entire tracks at once or simply used in a clip-by-clip manner. Read Avid’s ARA 2 Melodyne integration blog to learn more.

Review with remote collaborators more efficiently: Aux I/O

Addressing the creative community’s need for more capable remote workflows and the ever-increasing complexity of modern audio setups, Aux I/O is a Pro Tools macOS feature that enables flexible routing of audio to and from Pro Tools to a variety of software and hardware simultaneously. With Aux I/O, users can collaborate and review mixes easily by playing Pro Tools audio over Zoom or other conferencing services. Users can also route channels to and from the Dolby Atmos Renderer while simultaneously using Pro Tools | HDX Processing, and even record and monitor audio in Pro Tools from other apps.

Replace complexity with a keystroke: SoundFlow Cloud Avid Edition

New for Pro Tools Studio users, SoundFlow Cloud Avid Edition introduces workflow automation to perform complicated, click-heavy tasks in a single keystroke, button press, or shortcut. Whether bouncing stems, navigating plugins in large sessions, or triggering complex workflows, users save time and to stay in their creative flow.

Other new features in the Pro Tools 2022.9 release include quantize Toolbar controls in the Edit and MIDI Editor windows, X/Y sliders for fine-tuning timecode overlay position in the video window, increased marker count from 999 to 32,000, and lots more.

Avid offers three subscription Pro Tools tiers: Pro Tools Artist for aspiring music creators, Pro Tools Studio for serious audio engineers and producers, and Pro Tools Flex, a bundle for professional audio post and music facilities. This latest Pro Tools update is now available for all users on an active subscription, or with a current perpetual Software Updates + Support Plan. For more information, visit Avid.com/pro-tools.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

