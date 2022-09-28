U.S. Hand File Tools Market to Reach $96.28 Million by 2027. Development in Aerospace Industry Creating Opportunities for Market Vendors - Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, U.S. hand tools market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2022-2027. The construction industry in the United States is one of the largest in the world, with an annual expenditure of more than $1.2 trillion. Construction projects are underway in all major parts of the country, creating high growth potential for the construction industry and its related industries during the forecast period. The demand for hand tools, such as hand file tools, is heavily influenced by the construction and renovation industry, as well as the country's growing construction activities. This is expected to boost the demand for US hand tools.



U.S. Hand File Tools Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $96.28 Million MARKET SIZE (2021) $77.34 Million CAGR (2022-2027) 3.72% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS File Type, Machinist Files, Saw Files, Application, and Grades of Cut GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS The U.S. (California, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, and Washington) PARTICIPANT COVERAGE 3 Key Vendors and 16 Other Prominent Vendors

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The market for hand files is anticipated to grow in the next years due to the rising number of industries and manufacturing facilities. It is challenging to produce a part or component in the automotive industry without hand files since it might be challenging to work on handicrafts without file equipment. For instance, it's imperative to use the proper file with the appropriate form, size, and coarseness to get the required results. Renovations of properties are gaining popularity as developed nations with higher disposable income and emerging nations see an increase in the demand for hand files.

In 2019, North America also accounted for 52.2% of global aerospace parts manufacturing. This was further fueled by the fact that there has been an increase in the purchasing power of people. Hence, there has been an upgradation in the choice of travel demand. This has also been fueled ever since low-cost carriers were introduced by airline companies. This implies that the need to manufacture aircraft is only going to surge. This scenario is expected to remain consistent throughout the forecast period owing to the rising air traffic in the region. The new aircraft building with precision parts will use hand tools, such as files, to enhance overall productivity. It is expected to increase the market growth of hand file tools.

Also, there has been a growth in the number of individuals who engage in Do It Yourself (DIY) activities that need many hand tools, such as files, which are one of the most important tools for shaping, scraping, and precisely finishing the article. When the pandemic situation improved and people wanted to see a change in their surroundings, demand for interior design increased, eventually surging demand for hand tools, and filing equipment in the market.

Key Highlights

The machinist files segment has the biggest market share of about 47.12% of all other categories of hand file tools.

The US market for saw-type hand file tools was estimated to be worth $22.43 in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% and reach $29.32 million by 2027.

The saw type files segment has the 2nd biggest market share of about 29% of all other categories of hand file tools.

Hand file tools can be categorized into metalwork and woodwork files. Though the files do not differ much in appearance, there are still distinct features separating the woodwork files from metalwork files.

Metalwork occupies the larger share of about 68.12%, and woodwork files occupy about 31.88% when it comes to the application of hand file tools.



Key Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

Snap On Incorporated

Apex Tool Group (ATG)



Other Prominent Vendors

Wruth

ICS Cutting Tools

Zoro UK

Remax Tools

Falcon Tool Company

WoodWorld of Texas

Ampco Safety Tools

Western States Hardware, Inc.

Intercon USA Inc.

DME Company

Genius Tools USA

Warrensville File & Knife

AVEN SAFETY TOOLS

com

Federal File Co.

McKeever/Wiltshire File Company

Market Segmentation

File Type

Machinist Files

Saw Files

Others



Machinist Files

Flat & Hand Files

Round Files

Half Round Files

Square Files

Triangular Files

Others

Saw Files

Taper Files

Chainsaw File

Mill File

Others

Application

Metal Work

Woodwork

Grades of Cut

Bastard Cut

Second Cut

Smooth Cut



Region

The U.S. California Michigan Oregon Alabama Washington



Explore garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707