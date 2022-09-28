Tritium and JET Charge to Supply Fast Chargers for Australia’s Longest EV Highway

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that the company will provide fast chargers for a new EV highway that will span more than 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) across the state of Western Australia.

The project is part of a AUD$43.5 million investment by the Western Australian government, focused on expanding access to EV infrastructure across the state. To launch the investment, the Western Australian government, through its energy utilities Synergy and Horizon Power, awarded a contract to JET Charge, which will supply hardware for 98 fast chargers across 49 locations. Tritium will supply its award-winning 75kW modular fast charger for this unprecedented charging infrastructure for some of Horizon Power’s regional sites.

“It’s fantastic to see government policies supporting EV uptake in Australia. Western Australia is a state with vast unpopulated distances, and governments have a role to play supporting highway electrification in rural and remote areas where site utilisation may not be profitable for private sector operators,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re excited to be working with our partners at JET Charge on this fantastic project to electrify the Western Australian highways and we look forward to continuing to provide the fast charger hardware, software, and services needed to support rapid EV adoption here in Australia and around the world.”

Tritium will manufacture all chargers for the project in its Brisbane factory, which has an annual production capacity of approximately 5,000 units.

“For almost a decade, JET Charge has been a leader in Australia’s transition to electric transportation, and we’re honoured to have been selected by the Western Australian government for this momentous project,” said JET Charge CEO Tim Washington. “We're excited to partner with Tritium, which makes some of the most advanced chargers in the world right here in Australia. With help from partners like them, we will continue to increase access to charging technology across the country, giving every Australian the opportunity to drive electric.”

The first charging stations supplied by Tritium are expected to be installed early next year, and the full network of 98 chargers is anticipated to be fully operational by early 2024.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

About JET Charge

JET Charge is Australia’s leading electric vehicle charging infrastructure business, on a mission to accelerate the uptake of EVs by breaking down the barriers to EV charging. They are charging partners for many of Australia’s largest vehicle manufacturers, leading corporates, and government agencies. JET Charge specialises in EV charging design, engineering, hardware supply, installation, and technology.

To learn more, visit https://jetcharge.com.au/ or email media@jetcharge.com.au

