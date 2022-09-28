Eltropy crosses 500+ Community Financial Institutions (CFIs) Milestone

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As community financial institutions (CFIs) look for new ways to engage with consumers and leverage revenue-generating services within and outside of the traditional branch setting, they are turning to Eltropy at a rapid clip. Today, the leading Digital Communications Platform for CFIs welcomes new customers, including the Utah Community Credit Union, Main Street Bank, Heartland Financial, and FireFighters First Credit Union. As Eltropy celebrates its 500 customer milestone, the company is doubling down on its commitment to help credit unions and community banks reach, engage, and serve consumers in their channel of choice



With uniquely-extensive capabilities and a broad range of integrations, Eltropy is the only Digital Communications Platform capable of leveraging a true omnichannel experience; serving consumers with AI or human agents and driving engagements through Text messaging, Secure Chat, Video Banking, co-browsing, screen-share, voice calling and more.

This milestone is only the latest in a year filled with benchmarks and exciting developments. This year, Eltropy acquired leading collaborative video solution, POPi/o , and leading AI provider, Marsview , along with recently debuting Kaitlin , the first humanized AI explicitly designed for financial institutions. By streamlining the customer service experience and reducing the workload of contact center staff, Kaitlin presents unique opportunities for banks and credit unions to serve consumers more efficiently.

“We have grown from serving 10 CFIs to 500+ in three years, demonstrating the best product, team, and customer-obsessed culture we’ve built at Eltropy. We are dedicated to helping CFI’s compete with MegaBanks and FinTechs by providing cutting-edge digital communication technology that consumers are demanding today,” said Ashish Garg, co-founder, and CEO of Eltropy.

Eltropy provides credit unions and community banks with the tools they need to connect with consumers in the channel of their choice — from in-branch video experiences to remote lending, video notary and virtual branch capabilities — that deliver a seamless consumer experience while streamlining staff. Now, more than 500 credit unions and community banks, ranging from $7M-$22B and $300M-$33B in assets, respectively, leverage Eltropy for its powerful Digital Communications Platform, the ability to automate frontline services, and leverage AI and conversational intelligence to unlock actionable insights.

“The past three years have presented unique engagement challenges for credit unions, particularly with call volumes and handling times rising and staff and potential physical expansion opportunities decreasing,” said Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services. “Eltropy has built an award-winning solution to face these and future challenges head-on and is moving the industry forward by enabling virtual branch capabilities that delight members with the ability to communicate the way they want.”

Eltropy will be showcasing the combined capabilities, results, and future innovations for its Digital Communications Platform at the following events:

About Eltropy

Eltropy enables financial institutions to engage in a secure and compliant way digitally. Using our award-winning Digital Communications Platform, community financial institutions can communicate, automate and use intelligence to improve operations, engagement and productivity. Community banks and Credit Unions use Eltropy to communicate with consumers via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform bolstered by proprietary AI, skill-based routing, and other contact center capabilities. For more information about Eltropy, please visit https://eltropy.com .

