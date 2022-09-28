Saitama introduced a decentralized ecosystem to make cryptocurrency simple and safer.

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saitama is a Web 3.0 innovation company that focuses on a decentralized money ecosystem for daily existence. The innovations such as blockchain and digital currencies address a splendid future for decentralized money, assisting in understanding the fundamental concepts and abilities required. The global community organization develops an ecosystem and connects individuals to decentralized money to make cryptocurrency easy and stable. It provides a decentralized ecosystem for people of any cultures, ages, and economic statuses.



Saitama presents a mission to work on DeFi innovation. The company makes it more secure for the users, educates them, and adds genuine use cases that make crypto adoption valuable in users' daily life.

The Updated Token, ERC-20 (Ethereum) Launched by Saitama

Saitama presents a newly updated token, an ERC-20 (Ethereum) token. It can be bought through decentralized and concentrated trades. The token is redesigned as a utility token with enhanced tokenomics and various use cases that gives access to DeFi to everyone, while the company offers one of the lowest taxes at this point. In June 2022, the Saitama token agreement was upgraded to improve security and ensure its life span and sustainability. The innovative Saitama redesigned this token with great flexibility and CEX (Centralized Exchange) friendly.



SaitaPro - An Art Mobile and Desktop App

Saitama launched SaitaPro Art Mobile and Desktop App. This App assists the users in utilizing the blockchain and different security stages. The users can utilize SaitaPro to understand the democratization of money and choose one from enlisting projects. It provides easy ways to invest the user’s assets. SaitaPro makes buying and exchanging crypto much easier than others. SaitaPro contains a Dapp program that connects users with Saitama exclusive NFT platform FANG and upcoming Play to Earn games as well.







Saitama Works On Multiple Projects

Saitama implementing their blockchain on different projects. The company is associated with ePay.me, which provides users an opportunity to buy tokens utilizing debit & credit cards. This community organization is also associated with projects, such as SaitaRealty, MotionToken, SolidBlock and MaziMatic which will launch exclusively on SaitaPro.

Dubai Expo- Saitama plannings

Saitama is geared up to attend Asia’s top-ranking and biggest digital currency event at the Crypto Exhibition Dubai on the 6th through 7th of October, 2022. The company will showcase its quickly developing ecosystem and worldwide partnerships.

Saitama and its team of experts intended to help the individuals and investors looking for new possibilities and as well as assist the investors in investing their assets in this business world Saitama.

Balloon Fiesta New Mexico- Saitama Aims









Saitama is ready to mark in crypto history as the only digital currency on 1 October to 9 October, 2022. 20K cryptocurrencies exist and make a fly in the Annual Albuquerque Global Balloon Fiesta. This event provides a great platform for Saitama to showcase newly updated tokens to a huge number of spectators from all around the world.

Saitama - Community Power

Saitama is a vast community-driven organization. Saitama is a platform of talent and strength of individuals worldwide with millions of holders. The organization and its members take new initiatives of compassionate help in different regions of the globe. The company provides fundamental supplies, sanitary health, and school funding to educate the communities in need.

Investment in Saitama

Saitama is quickly developing a community token venture which is led by specialists with great foundations in different regions. The community platform developed in multiple markets and international business sectors, taking a token to an expected market with the capitalization of 7.5 plus USD in November 2021, placing it in the position between the highest digital currency ventures at that point.

Saitama token provides potential returns, powerful fundamentals, strong income-producing utilities, immense impending catalysts, and a strong community to their investors.

Ripple Blockchain Integration

Ripple is an instalment convention that handles international money transfers using blockchain technology. It offers cheap exchange rates and speedy processing. Ripple establishes relationships with other financial institutions that utilise its technology. Integration of Ripple Blockchain will make SaitaPro accessible to many people who want to trade XRP on a worldwide scale. A digital currency called XRP is used as a currency bridge all over the world.







About Saitama

Saitama is a multinational organization. The company began as a community token undertaking in June 2021. The company has a strong foundation in various regions. Saitama laid down a new principle in alt - DeFi undertaking and enlisting the company to maintain the business.

















