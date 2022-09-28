Western Metallica Resources Corp. Announces AGM Results and Appointment of Brigitte Berneche to the Board

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS) (“Western Metallica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 28th, 2022. The Company announces that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated August 11th, 2022, for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as Directors of the Company. Over 97% of the shareholders that voted at the AGM approved the Director voting resolutions presented, setting the number of Directors at five and re-electing each of Gregory Duras, Peter Imhof, Joaquin Merino and Deepak Varshney to the Company’s Board of Directors, as well as appointing nominated Director Brigitte Berneche.



A total of 14,939,130 votes were represented at the meeting, 29.33 percent of the Company’s 50,941,998 issued and outstanding shares at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought before the meeting including the appointment of auditors and the election of management’s nominees as directors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held virtually at the Meeting on September 28th, 2022, are set out below. The shareholders approved the election of Directors of the persons listed below, based on the following votes:

Board of Director Nominees Number

Votes For % Votes For Number Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Gregory Duras 14,513,400 99.9 200,000 0.001 Peter Imhof 14,513,400 99.9 200,000 0.001 Joaquin Merino 14,513,400 99.9 200,000 0.001 Deepak Varshney 14,713,400 100 - 0 Brigitte Berneche 14,713,400 100 - 0

Shareholders at the meeting also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s auditors and the Company’s continuance to Ontario. Disinterested shareholders also approved an omnibus incentive plan pursuant to which the Company may issue restrictive share units and stock options to eligible participants, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

Western Metallica is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Brigitte Berneche to its board of directors, effective September 28th, 2022. Ms. Berneche is a CPA, CA, with 15 years of experience operating with public companies in the mining and publishing sectors, as well as experience with large accounting firms, specializing in corporate tax. Since 2014, she has dedicated her time to a grass roots charity she created which provides financial assistance to families with children with cerebral palsy. She holds an Honours B.A. from the University of Toronto and sits on the board of Labrador Uranium Inc.

Gregory Duras, CEO and Director of Western Metallica Resources commented, “On behalf of the Company and as a fellow Director, I am very pleased to extend Ms. Berneche a warm welcome. Her extensive business and accounting experience will complement our Board’s capabilities as Western Metallica continues to advance its gold and copper exploration projects. Ms. Berneche’s skills complement our Board’s capacity to steward the company as we expand our presence in Spain, one of the most prolific gold producing regions in the world. I am also pleased that the Company has been able to attract such highly experienced individuals, such as Ms. Berneche, to bring additional depth and diversity to the Board of Directors.”

Mr. James Walker did not stand for re-election and ceased to be a Director effective September 28th, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Walker for his time, service, and contributions during his tenure. Western Metallica’s Board would also like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is a British Columbia company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration and development, its principal asset is its 100% owned Penedela Gold Property in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain. Western Metallica also has an interest in two other Spanish gold projects in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias (Valledor and Sierra Alta) and one project located in Andalucia (Nueva Celti).

Further information of the Company can be found at: www.westernmetallica.com

