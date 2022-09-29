Alliance Trust PLC - Board Changes

Board Changes

Alliance Trust PLC is pleased to announce that Vicky Hastings and Milyae Park have been appointed as independent non-executive directors of the Company and will join the Board with effect from today.

Commenting on the changes, Gregor Stewart, Chairman of Alliance Trust PLC, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Vicky and Milyae to the Board. Both bring skills and experience that will complement those of the current Directors. Both are joining the Board as part of its ongoing succession planning. As part of those plans and as previously announced, Anthony Brooke, will complete his tenure at the Company’s Annual General Meeting in 2023.”

NOTES:



Victoria (Vicky) has over 30 years’ experience in the investment management industry, enjoying a successful executive career as a European Equity fund manager before holding senior leadership roles at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and JOHambro Capital Management. Vicky is currently Chair of Henderson European Focus Trust Plc, Senior Independent Director of Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc, a Non-Executive Director of Impax Environmental Markets Plc and a Trustee of Moorfields Eye Charity.

Ms. Hastings was previously an Independent Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan Asset Management UK Ltd and JP Morgan Asset Management International Ltd and a Non-Executive Director of Henderson Global Trust Plc and Charter European Trust Plc.

At the date of this announcement, Ms. Hastings had no interest in the ordinary shares of the Company. Ms. Hastings has no other disclosures to make under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1) to (6).

Milyae began her career as a Chartered Accountant in the US and holds an MBA from The Wharton School. Milyae has held senior global executive positions in a diverse career that has spanned investment banking and other financial services, retail, consumer and technology. She has experience running and advising companies from FTSE 100 to start-up in scale in over 40 countries. In addition, her recent advisory experience has focused on digital transformation and growth, as well as ESG.

Milyae is currently a Non-Executive Director of Fidelity European Trust PLC, where she serves on the Audit and Management Engagement Committees, the Museum of London where she also chairs the Museum of London (Trading) Ltd board which governs the museum’s commercial interests, and Faber and Faber Ltd.

At the date of this announcement, Ms. Park had no interest in the ordinary shares of the Company. Ms. Park has no other disclosures to make under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1) to (6).

About Alliance Trust PLC

Alliance Trust aims to deliver long-term capital growth and rising income from investing in global equities at a competitive cost. We blend the top stock selections of some of the world’s best active managers, as rated by Willis Towers Watson, into a single diversified portfolio designed to outperform the market while carefully managing risk and volatility. Alliance Trust is an AIC Dividend Hero with 55 consecutive years of rising dividends.

https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk