Dorr Capital Corporation, 240% revenue growth over 3 years, is one of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorr Capital Corporation, parent company to RealAlt® investments, is pleased to announce it has been recognized in the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

With revenue growth of 240% over 3 years, Dorr Capital has earned a spot in Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

In 2021, Dorr Capital corporation closed over $600 MM land and new home construction loans, a 2.25x’s increase from previous year. Dorr Capital has grown from its roots in commercial loan brokerage to adding mortgage loan servicing, syndicated mortgage investments and in 2021 launched a Mortgage fund – RealAlt® investments. The value of Dorr Capital loans is $2.2B since inception.

“We had a vision. We had the knowledge and experience. And we had courage to create something great. We are honoured to be recognized by the Globe & Mails’, Report on Business Canada’s Top Growing companies” Says Brian Dorr, Dorr Capital & RealAlt® Investments, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have a solid foundation for growth. We know and understand financing of land and land development. There is no shortage of opportunities in new home developments as our population continues to grow.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About Dorr Capital Corporation

Since 2011, Dorr Capital Corporation has built a reputation as one of the industry leaders in the alternative private lending space, syndicated investment for high-net-worth individuals and now the parent company of RealAlt® investments. They specialize in bespoke land and construction loans in Ontario.

About Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

