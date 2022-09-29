United States Beer Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 - Focus on Domestic Light, Regular, and Super-Premium; FMBs, Including Hard Seltzer; Craft; Malt Liquor and More

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer in the U.S. Through 2026: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research report on the largest beverage alcohol segment examines trends and top companies' strategies.

It provides up-to-date statistics on key sub-segment trends, innovation transforming the category, leading brands, packaging and channels of distribution. It also offers data on regional markets, demographics, advertising, five-year growth projections and more.

This report provides in-depth market data, shedding light on various aspects of the beer market, enabling users to gain insight into this huge and multi-faceted industry and its challenges. The report presents the data with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a detailed discussion of the leading beer companies.

The report provides essential information on category volume, retail dollar and wholesale dollar sales, and per capita consumption figures. The research provides an in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category. Multiple facets of the beer market, including regional data, volume by package type as well as volume by distribution channel, are covered in this industry report.

As marketers shift their strategies and innovate to meet challenges brought on by changing consumer trends, beer will continue to be a segment to watch, especially with the recent growth in FMB volume fueled by hard seltzer brands.

The report also provides the reliable historical, current and projected data required to take advantage of opportunities for growth for those within, or competing against, beer.

Questions answered in this report include:

What are the growth prospects for regular domestic, light and imported beer in the United States?

How did flavored malt beverages (FMBs), including hard seltzer, perform?

How many gallons of beer did U.S. residents consume in 2021, and how did that differ from previous years? Which U.S. regions were strongest?

Which brands and segments grew in 2021 and which did not?

Which segments of the market will gain share by 2026?

How did developments in the craft beer market compare with those of large, traditional national brands?

Which are the leading distribution points for beer and how have market share figures changed in the past five years? What will the next five years likely bring in terms of distribution?

What are the prospects for a turnaround in beer by 2026?

Thorough understanding of all aspects of the beer market including:

A look at the all-sales-channel-inclusive historical and current statistics of the beer market.

Data comparing packaged versus draft volume.

Volume, share and growth of the overall beer marketplace as well as its various segments, including domestic light, regular, and super-premium; FMBs, including hard seltzer; craft; malt liquor and more.

Detailed sales statistics for the leading companies and brands. Coverage includes brands offered by Anheuser-Busch InBev, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Constellation Brands Beer Division, Heineken USA, Boston Beer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Diageo Beer Company, Sierra Nevada and New Belgium. Data include volume, growth and market share statistics for key companies and brands.

Data by segment.

Beer volume by packaging type and distribution channel.

Advertising expenditures of the leading beer companies and brands and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

An understanding of the share of volume sold through key on-and-off channel outlets.

Demographic profiles comparing consumers of key beer brands.

Five-year projections for the beer market and its segments. Includes compound annual growth rates through 2026 for packaged and draft beer, regional and state volume, and volume by distribution channel.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The U.S. Beer Market

The Beer Market

Overview & Issues

Special Note on Coronavirus

Volume Trends

Per Capita Consumption Trends

Wholesale Dollar Sales Trends

Retail Dollar Sales Trends

Segment Trends

Packaging Trends

Distribution Trends

The Projected Beer Market

Overview & Issues

Volume Forecasts

Per Capita Consumption Forecasts

Wholesale Dollar Sales Forecasts

Retail Dollar Sales Forecasts

THE LEADING BEER COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS

The Beer Companies and Their Strategies

Overview

The Brewing Industry Responds to Covid-19

Marketing

Management

COMPANIES

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Bell's Brewery

Constellation Brands Beer Division

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Deschutes Brewery

Diageo Beer Company

Heineken USA

Molson Coors Beverage Company

New Belgium Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Spoetzl Brewery

The Boston Beer Company

