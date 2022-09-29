New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY DEVICES MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323519/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Dermatology devices help in the diagnosis and treatment of skin disorders.These devices can be used for topical chemotherapy, photodynamic therapy, micrographic surgery, electrodesiccation, skin biopsy, cryosurgery, etc.



These devices are used by different healthcare providers, such as dermatology clinics, hospitals, physician offices, etc.

Commercially available devices include light-emitting diodes, laser, radiofrequency, intense pulsed light, and ultraviolet B phototherapy. The technological advancements in these dermatology devices and the rising prevalence of several skin conditions have increased the adoption of dermatology devices.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global dermatology devices market growth assessment entails an evaluation of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the market.



The surging expendable income of various Asian countries allows them to prefer premium cosmetic and skincare products and procedures, enabling the growth of dermatology devices in Asia-Pacific.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Industrial rivalry is comparatively high in the global dermatology devices market due to low product differentiation and availability of similar products at extremely competitive rates. The industry is likely to attract many firms to capture the market share, but it is not expected to reduce the profitability of already present firms.

Some of the key players competing in the market include Aerolase Corporation, Canfield Scientific, PhotoMedex Inc, Medical Aesthetic Group, Solta Medical, etc.



