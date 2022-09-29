Puma Exploration Hits Multiple High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Williams Brook

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Every hole intersected gold-bearing quartz veins with some returning additional high-grade intersections such as 14.90 g/t Au over 3.60 m in hole WB22-96 and 10.96 g/t Au over 3.75 m in hole WB22-91. High-grade intersections are typically included within a wider gold intersection such as 2.17 g/t Au over 25.10 m in WB22-96 and 2.00 g/t over 21.95 m in WB22-94 (see Figure 1).



FIGURE 1: High-grade gold drilling intersections and surface grab samples at the Lynx Gold Zone (latest assay results in yellow)

The entire dataset collected from the 10,000 metres program is currently being interpreted and modelized to define the best drilling targets for the upcoming drill program at the Lynx Gold Zone. So far, three (3) areas show high-grade gold mineralization. They are already confirmed as first priority drilling targets to verify the depth extension and the continuity of the mineralization found near the surface (see black circles in Figure 1).

The Lynx Gold zone is open at depth and in all directions. It has only been drilled to a maximum depth of 75 metres vertical. All drilling assays and the gold-bearing structural analysis of the veins and faults will be compiled before resuming drilling to follow up on the highest gold areas confirmed in the 2022 Winter program. An external consultant is currently reviewing all the data, and the Company is awaiting the final report. More information will be provided on drill targets once received.

Multiple quartz veins/veinlets and stockworks were intersected in the drilling, and most were associated with intensive and pervasive limonite alteration. The 3D modelling of the high-potential supergene gold enrichment (limonite alteration) is illustrated in Figure 2. The drilling has confirmed, so far, the supergene gold enrichment over a strike length of 750 metres, 75 metres wide and to a depth of 100 metres and is open in all directions.

FIGURE 2: Lynx Gold Zone supergene gold enrichment 3D model

Figure 2 also shows the preliminary high-grade gold zones, which show continuity from the surface and are open at depth. These high-grade lineaments are already confirmed as the first priority drilling target for the upcoming drilling program. Table 1 represents selected high-grade gold intersections in the Lynx Gold Zone.

TABLE 1. Highlights of high-grade gold assays in the Lynx Gold Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Au (g/t) Metal Factor WB21-01 4.00 6.10 2.10 12.71 27 WB21-02 7.20 10.20 3.00 8.33 25 WB21-02 13.70 15.80 2.10 28.52 60 WB21-02 45.60 49,45 3,85 46.94 181 WB21-03 55.90 58.10 2.20 7.81 17 WB21-05 26.00 28.00 2.00 12.64 25 WB21-06 46.80 49.70 2.90 16.92 49 WB21-09 16.30 18.00 1.70 15.52 26 WB21-12 28.60 32.40 3.80 6.93 26 WB21-16 80.00 88.35 8.35 5.11 43 WB21-17 107.00 111.65 4.65 4.85 23 WB22-25 2.00 5.00 3.00 34.93 105 WB22-26 25.50 27.10 1.60 14.06 22 WB22-35 14.90 17.50 2.60 5.83 15 WB22-36 3.80 7.00 3.20 22.28 71 WB22-36 16.40 18.00 1.60 6.70 11 WB22-39 26.50 29.00 2.50 11.71 29 WB22-58 11.70 12.90 1.20 16.85 20 WB22-60 40.00 40.60 0.60 21.00 13 WB22-66 32.00 34.00 2.00 10.70 21 WB22-66 66.50 68.35 1.85 51.73 96 WB22-88 58.00 58.20 0.20 47.20 9 WB22-91 7.00 10.75 3.75 10.96 14 WB22-94 52.80 53.55 0.75 19.10 14 WB22-94 59.20 59.80 0.60 14.19 12 WB22-96 56.90 60.50 3.60 14.90 54 WB22-101 21.45 22.00 0.55 9.09 5

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system. The metal factor is calculated from the gold grade multiplied by the length in meters.

2021-2022 DRILLING PROGRAM AT LYNX GOLD ZONE

A total of 113 shallow holes were drilled along the Lynx Gold Zone, which is part of the 7 km long O’Neil Gold Trend (“OGT”) in 2021 and 2022. The NE-SW oriented Lynx Gold Zone was exposed on the surface by stripping over a strike length of 750 metres, and it is still open at both ends. Systematic, close-spaced drilling was undertaken to identify high-grade gold veins and define their spatial attitude. A few stratigraphic holes (1,300 metres) were also completed to intersect the hanging wall sediments, the rhyolite and the footwall volcano-sediments to better define the geological environment that contains the gold mineralization.

All holes hit the gold-bearing hydrothermal/orogenic system characterized by a supergene alteration (limonite, silica, sulphides) and finely disseminated free gold. The drilling program also confirmed that the gold grade from surface sampling is often coincident with drilling grades.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma, commented, "Our 2022 10,000 m drilling program at the Lynx Gold Zone was a great success and fulfilled all of our objectives. It confirmed the presence of a large and fertile hydrothermal/orogenic system at shallow depth and its continuity along strike. The program also allowed us to refine our geological model. Some of the drilling was specifically undertaken to better understand the stratigraphy and gain some insights on the characteristics of gold mineralization at the O’Neil Gold Trend. Over the coming weeks, the interpretation of these drilling results, combined with the ongoing surface exploration work on the property, will orient our next exploration program.”

“The high-grade gold intersections in holes WB22-94 and WB22-96 are of particular interest as they confirm the extension of an enriched sector of the Lynx Gold Zone. This central sector has now been recognized over an area covering 10,000 square metres. Drilling confirmed that this fertile area contains multiple high-grade gold veins open at depth along a “Gold Enrichment” controlled by the intersection of a NW striking fault cutting the favourable sediment-rhyolite contact. Two (2) more gold enrichment sectors with a similar attitude have also been identified at the Lynx Gold Zone,” added Marcel Robillard.

TABLE 2. Coordinates of reported drill holes in this release

Hole ID Easting

UTM Nad83 Northing

UTM Nad83 Azimuth (N) Angle (-) Length* (m) WB22-67 660 234 5 259 194 155 65 70 WB22-68 660 294 5 259 423 155 80 126 WB22-69 660 211 5 259 130 170 45 94 WB22-70 660 314 5 259 387 155 45 114 WB22-71 660 211 5 259 131 170 65 107 WB22-72 660 326 5 259 359 155 45 89 WB22-73 660 336 5 259 402 155 45 134 WB22-74 660 210 5 259 129 200 45 117 WB22-75 660 335 5 259 402 155 65 26 WB22-76 660 272 5 259 399 155 65 116 WB22-77 660 257 5 259 435 155 65 108 WB22-78 660 217 5 259 138 80 45 107 WB22-79 660 253 5 259 390 155 65 111 WB22-80 660 237 5 259 383 155 65 150 WB22-81 660 217 5 259 137 110 45 106 WB22-82 660 253 5 259 200 155 65 63 WB22-83 660 308 5 259 428 155 45 119 WB22-84 660 250 5 259 268 155 45 91 WB22-85 660 288 5 259 477 155 45 149 WB22-86 660 284 5 259 326 155 45 81 WB22-87 660 268 5 259 221 155 45 112 WB22-88 660 283 5 259 327 155 65 112 WB22-89 660 268 5 259 222 155 65 123 WB22-90 660 280 5 259 193 155 45 104 WB22-91 660 281 5 259 381 155 45 110 WB22-92 660 219 5 259 180 155 45 99 WB22-93 660 296 5 259 344 155 45 104 WB22-94 660 226 5 259 353 155 65 147 WB22-95 660 296 5 259 344 155 65 65 WB22-96 660 226 5 259 354 155 80 116 WB22-97 660 311 5 259 307 155 45 82 WB22-98 660 226 5 259 352 155 45 103 WB22-99 660 378 5 259 579 155 45 97 WB22-100 660 310 5 259 308 155 65 74 WB22-101 660 378 5 259 580 155 65 56 WB22-102 660 339 5 259 332 155 45 73 WB22-103 660 397 5 259 537 155 45 91 WB22-104 660 339 5 259 332 155 65 74 WB22-105 660 397 5 259 538 155 65 86 WB22-106 660 287 5 259 292 155 45 69 WB22-107 660 413 5 259 589 155 45 109 WB22-108 660 376 5 259 379 200 45 82 WB22-109 660 412 5 259 589 155 65 83 WB22-110 660 351 5 259 486 155 65 54 WB22-111 660 379 5 259 493 155 45 67 WB22-112 660 362 5 259 428 235 45 77 WB22-113 660 449 5 259 635 155 45 103

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

TABLE 3. Additional significant assay results in this release

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Au (g/t) WB22-70 4.35 4.70 0.35 0.59 WB22-71 11.80 12.70 0.90 2.57 WB22-72 30.25 30.90 0.65 1.93 WB22-75 4.00 5.80 1.80 0.92 incl. 4.40 4.85 0.45 2.43 WB22-77 47.75 64.00 16.25 0.15 incl. 58.20 64.00 5.80 0.34 incl. 58.20 58.60 0.40 2.69 WB22-79 29.60 32.75 3.15 1.11 incl. 29.60 30.15 0.55 1.77 incl. 32.45 32.75 0.30 5.19 WB22-82 36.40 37.30 0.90 0.32 WB22-83 9.95 10.40 0.45 0.14 and 93.30 93.80 0.50 0.72 and 107.80 111.90 4.10 0.60 incl. 108.80 111.10 2.30 0.91 incl. 110.60 111.10 0.50 1.70 WB22-84 84.80 85.40 0.60 2.18 WB22-85 131.50 132.50 1.00 0.47 WB22-86 17.50 19.00 1.50 2.30 and 31.95 32.20 0.25 0.43 and 47.70 48.70 1.00 0.27 and 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.42 WB22-87 14.50 15.70 1.20 0.72 incl. 14.50 14.80 0.30 2.72 WB22-88 13.60 14.20 0.60 1.26 and 50.70 59.90 9.20 1.20 incl. 57.20 59.90 2.70 4.00 incl. 58.00 58.20 0.20 47.20 WB22-90 5.60 11.70 6.10 1.28 and 5.60 6.75 1.15 4.22 and 10.80 11.70 0.90 3.25 WB22-91 6.55 12.00 5.45 7.60 incl. 7.00 10.75 3.75 10.96 incl. 7.00 8.65 1.65 23.24 and 36.55 37.25 0.70 0.16 WB22-92 15.00 15.50 0.50 0.20 incl. 61.45 62.50 1.05 2.87 incl. 62.05 62.50 0.45 6.15 WB22-93 33.95 50.00 16.05 0.47 incl. 33.95 36.75 2.80 1.25 and 45.70 46.70 1.00 3.06 WB22-94 52.80 81.70 28.90 1.52 incl. 52.80 74.75 21.95 2.00 incl. 52.80 70.30 17.50 2.47 incl. 52.80 53.55 0.75 19.10 and 59.20 59.80 0.60 14.19 and 63.20 64.90 1.70 7.30 and 69.25 70.30 1.05 7.07 and 72.90 73.40 0.50 1.02 WB22-95 27.40 29.00 1.60 1.08 WB22-96 56.90 82.00 25.10 2.17 incl. 56.90 66.00 9.10 5.94 incl. 56.90 60.50 3.60 14.90 WB22-97 16.70 17.70 1.00 2.39 WB22-98 46.90 47.10 0.20 1.53 WB22-99 19.00 19.20 0.20 0.46 WB22-101 21.45 22.00 0.55 9.09 WB22-103 11.45 12.20 0.75 1.77 WB22-106 5.00 6.00 1.00 2.82 WB22-107 21.15 21.90 0.75 0.40 and 42.55 42.85 0.30 0.85 WB22-109 70.50 71.55 1.05 3.71 WB22-110 6.40 17.20 10.80 0.53 and 14.60 17.20 2.60 1.13 WB22-113 3.70 4.00 0.30 2.41

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT AND THE LYNX GOLD ZONE

The Williams Brook Gold Project is comprised of 4 claim blocks covering more than 40,000 ha in an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure in place (Figure 3).

FIGURE 3: The Williams Brook Gold Project main zones

The Lynx Gold Zone is interpreted to be a mineralized felsic dome within a large epithermal/orogenic gold system part of the Appalachian Orogeny. The high-grade gold mineralization is characterized by finely disseminated gold in quartz (veins, veinlets, stockworks, breccias) affected by pervasive supergene alteration. The stratigraphy of the dome is well defined and typical: fine laminated turbidite-type sedimentary unit, rhyolite breccia with sedimentary fragments, massive rhyolite unit and sedimentary and volcano-clastic units. The contact between the sediment and the rhyolite allowed for the movement of gold-bearing fluids and is characterized by highly silicified iron oxide carbonates and intense sericite alteration. The Lynx Gold Zone was discovered in 2020 by high-grade surface samples and later recognized at depth in 2021 by hole WB21-02 that intersected 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m from surface, including two high-grade gold veins with 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") MEASURES

Drill core samples are bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample is crushed and pulped before being fire assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to standards, blanks, and duplicates.

All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with a gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

