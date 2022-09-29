Global Smart Meter Market size to grow at 7% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, recently added report on that Global Smart Meter Market size is estimated to grow at a commendable CAGR of 7% during 2022-2028.





Abiding by the tried and tested observations of primary and secondary research methodologies, the report illustrates a thorough analysis of key regional markets, focusing on parameters such as sales ratios, revenue, and market share accounted by each individual domain over the assessment timeline.

Furthermore, it explicates the competitive intensity prevalent within the global landscape illustrating critical data points such as product offerings, financial stability, and strategic advancements undertaken by each participant in the form of mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals to facilitate a clear outlook on the evolving market trends.

Interestingly, factors such as increasing digitalization & urbanization, and rising demand for electricity, water, & gas are favoring the scope of expansion for the market through the analysis period.

In addition, extensive efforts on developing a robust communication and digital electricity infrastructure in tandem with favorable backend government initiatives are some of the catalyzing opportunities likely to garner a sizable revenue share in the forthcoming years.

Segmental outlook: -

Considering product type, the smart electricity meters segment is estimated to account for a modest growth rate by the end of the forecast period.

Speaking of the application spectrum, the residential domain of worldwide smart meter market has retained a substantial market share over the past few years and is estimated to maintain a decent growth rate during the review timeline.

From a technology point of view, the business sphere is categorized into radio frequency (RF) and power line carrier (PLC).

Regional outline: -

North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the notable regions contributing a substantial share to the market revenue in the forthcoming years.

Competitive hierarchy: -

General Electric Company, Wasion Group Co. Ltd., Aichi Tokei Denkei Co. Ltd., Kamstrup Company, Kaifa Technology (M) Sdn Bhd, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Holley Metering Ltd., Suntront Technology Co. Ltd., Sensus USA Inc., Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., EDMI Ltd, Badger Meter Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Eaton Corporation, Itron Inc. and Landis+Gyr AG are the top multinationals that are constantly vying to attain a considerable stance in global smart meter marketplace during 2022-2028.

Global Smart Meter Market, By Product Type (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Water Meter

Gas Meter

Electricity Meter

Global Smart Meter Market, By Technology (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Power Line Carrier (PLC)

Radio Frequency (RF)

Global Smart Meter Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Residential

Transportation

Industrial

Commercial

Global Smart Meter Market, By Region (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

Canada

United States

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Western Europe

Italy

France

Spain

Benelux

United Kingdom

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Global Smart Meter Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

General Electric Company

Wasion Group Co. Ltd.,

Aichi Tokei Denkei Co. Ltd.

Kamstrup Company

Kaifa Technology (M) Sdn Bhd

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

Holley Metering Ltd.

Suntront Technology Co. Ltd.

Sensus USA Inc.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

EDMI Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SA

Eaton Corporation

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Table of Contents:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Smart Meter Manufacturers

6.3.2. Key End-Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Rules & Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Smart Meter Market: Key Investment Analysis

