DNA Plc: Change in the DNA’s Executive Team

English Finnish





DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 SEPTEMBER 2022 13:00 pm (EEST)

Janne Aalto, who has been DNA's CIO and a member of the Executive Team since 2014, has moved to DNA's parent company Telenor’s Nordic organization as CIO in September and is therefore leaving his position as DNA's CIO.

The search for a new CIO begins immediately.

For the time being, Taneli Ropponen, who has worked as the head of DNA's ERP, Integrations and IT Production, is serving as the acting CIO and a member of the Executive Team.

More information:

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2021, our total revenue was EUR 956 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.



