GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL AIR PURIFIER MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

MARKET INSIGHTS
Industrial air purifiers help purify and enhance the air quality, particularly in closed industrial setups, by filtrating harmful chemical pollutants in the atmosphere. Air filters generally consist of a sturdy frame with certain types of filter media, which is sealed to inhibit leaks between the media and frame.
Governments in numerous developed nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States, have enforced regulatory measures in order to maintain air quality in industries, thus safeguarding employees working in adverse conditions.For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides suitable assistance for indoor air quality (IAQ) protection from pollutants.
These include mold, particulate matter, and formaldehyde. Likewise, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommended guidelines for the maintenance of indoor air quality, followed in Canada as well as the United States.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global industrial air purifier market growth evaluation includes the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The regional market’s growth is credited to key factors such as growing infrastructure projects, the rise in industrial development, and the surge in purchasing power.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The intensity of competition in the global air purifier market is projected to be high.Moreover, product differentiation in the market is significant, thus resulting in intense industrial rivalry among players.
Honeywell International Inc, Daikin Industries Ltd, Trotec GmbH, etc., are among the top companies operating in the market.
KEY FINDINGS The global industrial air purifier market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7. 09% across the forecast period, 2022 to 2030. The market growth is mainly credited to the impact of degrading air quality on the economy, increasing health disorders caused due to air pollution, government support, as well as the rising demand for workers’ safety.
