The Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market size is expected to reach $7.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period

Water bodies must be regularly tested for contaminants in order to remain safe. Temperature, macroinvertebrates, phosphates, pH, nitrates, dissolved oxygen, and other parameters are measured through this system.



The standard of water resources directly impacts how people live their lives. Large water bodies in both urban and rural areas frequently receive contaminated water discharge due to environmental deterioration and extensive industrialization. Water becomes contaminated as a result, endangering human life. As a result, it is crucial to implement systems for monitoring water quality in order to assess it.



The rise in industrialization-related water pollution, the surge in the prevalence of waterborne diseases, and the rise in government regulations are the main growth factors for the market for water quality monitoring systems. To analyze the water quality, new sensors have been developed. These include dissolved oxygen sensors, turbidity sensors, conductivity sensors, pH sensors, chlorine sensors, ORP sensors, and temperature sensors.



The water distribution system is monitored by Online Water Quality Monitoring (OWQM) sensors, along with other analytical tools. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the adoption of new technologies and creative techniques will increase demand for and popularity of water quality monitoring systems. One of the key market drivers is the increasing pollution that is negatively affecting the quality of drinking water.



Storms, droughts, and floods have become more common as a result of climatic changes brought on by rising pollution. Utility repair and retrofitting projects are consequently slowed down or put off. In such cases, utilities should accommodate end-user needs. As a result, numerous utilities are implementing systems for monitoring water quality.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to lockdown procedures, a lack of labor, and supply chain disruption, production facilities for pipeline monitoring systems were either completely or partially stopped. As a result of this, the production of water monitoring systems would be affected. Due to the suspension of regular business operations in these sectors during the lockdown, demand from end users for things like petroleum, water, and wastewater, and other goods & services significantly decreased.



Market Growth Factors



Strict Water Quality Standards Testing For A Wide Range Of Applications



Strict quality testing guidelines and parameters for water utilization are being pursued by numerous international organizations, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), European Drinking Water Directive, Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, and China’s GB3838-2002, among others. Countries that have not adopted these standards adhere to the World Health Organization’s recommendations (WHO). All businesses & other end users must abide by these rules, and as part of that compliance, they must use water quality testing tools to determine the water’s quality.



Increasing Need For Treatment Of Wastewater



With rising manufacturing activity, water waste has become a significant issue in both developed and developing nations. In order to conserve water and natural resources, numerous governments and non-governmental organizations are making great efforts. Worldwide, a large number of people consume water that is tainted with micro-organisms, which can lead to diseases like cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and polio, among others.



Market Restraining Factors



Monitoring Systems Are Generally Expensive



The initial purchase price, operational costs, which include the cost of consumables and replacement parts, and maintenance fees are all included in the ownership costs of water quality monitoring systems. Standard chemical solutions and reagent preparation involve consumable costs. In addition, a significant portion of the equipment’s overall cost goes toward analyzer maintenance. The management of spare parts inventories and in-plant repairs are the next-largest components of instrument cost of ownership after calibration.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the water quality monitoring system market is segmented into pH sensors, DO sensors, temperature sensors, turbidity sensors and others. The DO sensors segment acquired a significant revenue share in the water quality monitoring systems market in 2021. DO sensors are utilized to measure dissolved oxygen concentration in water based on the quenching of luminescence in the presence of oxygen. The DO sensors can measure either the intensity or the lifetime of the luminescence as oxygen it affects both.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the water quality monitoring system market is fragmented into residential, commercial, industrial and utility. The industrial segment covered a substantial revenue share in the water quality monitoring system market in 2021. Different types of analyzers are utilized for efficient wastewater treatment monitoring in a variety of industries, including oil & gas and chemicals. Additionally, industrial wastewater must undergo pretreatment before being disposed of directly into sewage treatment facilities for the general public.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the water quality monitoring system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the water quality monitoring systems market with the largest revenue share. This is because of the usage of contemporary technologies, the presence of developed economies, as well as the rise in manufacturing and industrial activities. Along with this, the strict governmental regulations of the governments of several nations in the region are supporting regional market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Danaher Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are the forerunners in the Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market. Companies such as Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation and Xylem, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co., Horiba Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, Xylem, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Pentair PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Uponor Corporation, and Teledyne Technologies, Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2021: HORIBA formed a partnership with Covalent Metrology, a leading North American provider of analytical services. This partnership aimed to expand engineering and scientific access to world-class expertise and chemical analysis instruments.



May-2021: Danaher came into a partnership with LightDeck Diagnostics, a developer of on-the-spot diagnostic products. Under this partnership, Hach would sell LightDeck’s Gen 2 Microcystin/Cylindrospermopsin test that would simultaneously identify two of the most common toxins generated by harmful blooms.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2022: Aquatic Informatics introduced Rio, the next generation in cloud-based compliance and operations data management solutions. This product would expand the capabilities of the consumers by allowing them to be proactive in their compliance and more efficient in maintaining daily operations by offerings visibility into water quality procedures.



Jul-2022: Shimadzu released the latest Nexera XS inert, a bioinert and biocompatible ultra-high performance liquid chromatograph (UHPLC). The latest Nexera XS inert UHPLC would feature a metal-free sample flow path, which would prevent unwanted interaction with biopolymers that are prone to adsorption onto exposed metal sites.



Apr-2022: Xylem released the DB600 Data Monitoring Buoy Solution, a compact, user-friendly assembly, and plug-n-play device. This product would be implemented by a single person, in water depths up to 20 meters and current speeds of up to 4 knots, and features everything needed to transfer real-time water quality data directly to a smart device, with industrial field reliability.



Nov-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced Thermo Scientific HyPeak Chromatography System. Through an advanced zero dead-leg, ring flush valve manifold, the system would enable the easy and accurate operation and also contribute to optimal system volumes and decreased buffer use leading to enhanced product yield.



Jul-2021: HORIBA Advanced Techno released the HD-960LR, a new dissolved oxygen monitor for semiconductor and semiconductor manufacturing equipment manufacturers. This product would monitor the dissolved oxygen content of chemicals with better precision in the semiconductor manufacturing procedure.



May-2021: Shimadzu introduced the TOC-1000e, the first analyzer in the eTOC series of online TOC analyzers designed for pure water applications. This product aims at high sensitivity, miniaturization, and a mercury-free oxidation technique. The pioneering TOC-1000e system would be the world’s smallest as well as lightest cabinet and offer high-sensitivity detection, which would make it ideal for fields offering high-purity water applications.



Mar-2021: Shimadzu launched its Advanced i-Series liquid chromatography series. This series would have more pressure resistance and would apply analytical intelligence (AI) automated features to complete remote work like auto-diagnostics and auto-recovery functions, real-time remote mobile phase monitoring (1 L-5 L bottles), i-PeakFinder for automatic peak integration, and several other beneficial features.



Jul-2020: YSI, a Xylem brand released two new powerful handheld meters: The YSI ProSwap Digital Water Quality Meter and the ProQuatro Multiparameter Meter. These products feature built-in spot sampling pH meter, temperature as well as optional depth sensors, and a profiling conductivity-temperature-depth system.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: Pentair took over Manitowoc Ice from Welbilt, a leading provider of commercial ice makers. This acquisition aimed to enable Pentair to improve and provide the total water management capabilities to an expanded network of channel partners and customers, further setting up Pentair as a leader in a growing industry.



Apr-2022: Evoqua Water Technologies completed its acquisition of Frontier Water Systems, a leading supplier of engineered equipment packages. This acquisition aimed to add up to Evoqua’s portfolio of advanced wastewater treatment technologies.



Oct-2021: Xylem took over Anadolu Flygt, Turkey’s market leader in the supply, installation, and after-sales service for pump and water treatment systems. This acquisition aimed to expand Xylem’s smart water product line into Turkey.



May-2021: Aquatic Informatics took over Sedaru, a leading provider of water utility management software. This acquisition aimed to join Danaher’s Water Quality platform. This acquisition would assist in offering step-change value to our water utility customers.



Dec-2020: Evoqua Water Technologies took over Ultrapure & Industrial Services’ industrial water business. This acquisition aimed to expand the service capabilities of Evoqua in the markets of Houston and Dallas and the regions.



Jul-2020: Danaher acquired Aquatic Informatics, a water data management software company. This acquisition aimed to integrate software, hardware, and services together to assist municipal, environmental, and industrial consumers save money, enhancing asset performance, and decreasing risk.



Geographical Expansions:



Jun-2022: Evoqua Water Technologies expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new manufacturing facility based in Singapore. This expansion aimed to grow innovative water treatment solutions in the region.



Apr-2022: HORIBA expanded its geographical footprint by establishing its new facility in Magdeburg-Barleben in Saxony-Anhal. This facility would meet the rising demand for the latest technologies in the fields of electromobility, new energy and process, and environmental engineering.



Dec-2021: HORIBA Precision Instruments expanded its global footprint by relocating its company building to an industrial park near the Beijing Capital International Airport. This relocation would expand the production area and enhance efficiency in an effort to set up a production system that would triple the capacity by 2025.



Mar-2021: Evoqua Water Technologies expanded its global footprint by opening the Global Engineering and Technology Center, located in Chennai, India. This expansion aimed to support Evoqua’s growth and market development plans for the local region and the Asia-Pacific market.



