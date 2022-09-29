Data Center Virtualization Market to Hit $20 Bn by 2030, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The data center virtualization market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 20 billion by 2030, according to new research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The growing trend of digitalization of data around the world is poised to drive the industry trends.

The surging attention toward improving business agility and reducing operational cost, along with strong product penetration in government-associated sectors for easy accessibility of data, is estimated to increase the demand for data center virtualization in key regions in the coming years. As virtualization enables customers to use fewer servers, reducing heat and electricity consumption, will witness widespread adoption on account of its cost-saving benefits.

The increasing risk of cyber threats is speculated to impede the data center virtualization market growth. The burgeoning use of digital solutions across different sectors for data storage, transfer, and processing applications has bolstered the demand for virtual servers, amplifying the chances of cybersecurity attacks that can lead to data theft. However, the surging focus of government authorities on establishing virtual data centers would push manufacturers to safeguard these systems against potential cybersecurity breaches.





Increasing demand for storage virtualization

The storage virtualization segment held a industry share of more than 10.5% in 2021 and is likely to observe considerable expansion through 2030 as it offers data flexibility and scalability, growing demand for software solution. Storage virtualization also supports the pooling of data from multiple physical devices into a unified platform, which is contemplated to further impel business development.

Optimization services sector to depict appreciable growth

The optimization services held over 15.5% of the data center virtualization market revenue share in 2021 and is projected to exhibit sizable expansion through 2030. The growth is attributed to a high emphasis on enhancing the efficiency of the IT infrastructure. The capability of service providers to help locate the bottlenecks in the design infrastructure to streamline the process, coupled with prominent demand for analyzing data issues, is foreseen to stimulate product penetration.

Flourishing energy generation sector to push energy application segment growth

The energy industry captured about 5% market share in 2021 and is anticipated to gain positive traction by end of 2030. The expanding energy generation sector is a key factor fostering the demand for data center virtualization solutions. Many companies in the energy sector are using advanced technologies, such as AI, ML, and cloud computing, to boost the efficiency of the power generation process, which encourages them to opt for data center virtualization.

North America to emerge as a vital regional ground

The North America data center virtualization market was worth USD 2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to observe significant growth by 2030. Telecommunication companies are working on expanding their footprint in Canada to develop a next-generation network infrastructure, which is a major factor pushing regional growth. In addition, the strong presence of the players that are offering high-quality and fast internet services to people is said to foster the industry outlook.

The Europe data center virtualization industry accounted for nearly 25% of the overall revenue in 2021 and is slated to exhibit robust growth from 2022 to 2030. Various regulations governing data centers, such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and SSAE 16, are foreseen to favor the business scenario in Europe. Notably, such regulations are highly lucrative for the adoption of data center virtualization in Germany to ensure superior data protection.

Product expansion operations to remain a pivotal growth strategy

The competitive landscape of the data center virtualization marketplace includes Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Huawei Technology, AT&T, Citrix Systems Inc., Nutanix, and SAP SE. These companies engage mainly in strategic partnerships and growing their presence, along with product portfolio expansion and acquisitions, to maintain their market position, thereby bolstering industry growth.

For instance, in January 2022, Citrix Systems Inc., a multinational cloud computing company, announced its acquisition by affiliates of Evergreen Coast Capital and Vista Equity Partners for USD 16.5 billion. Citrix aims to combine with Vista portfolio and TIBCO Software to produce global virtual workstations and data analytics solutions. The alliance merged the application delivery suite and digital workspaces with real-time intelligent data and analytics capabilities of TIBCO to accelerate digital transformation, navigate hybrid workplaces, and empower customers.

