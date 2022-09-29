The Global Wheatgrass Products Market size is expected to reach $254.7 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wheatgrass Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Form, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322420/?utm_source=GNW

Wheatgrass is the young grass of the Triticum aestivum wheat plant, which is gluten-free. Wheatgrass is taken as a powder or as a drink.



Wheatgrass boosts the immune system, detoxifies the body, and prevents illness. It is a natural source of vitamins and minerals such as calcium, iron, selenium, and magnesium as well as vitamins A, E, C, K, and B6. Wheatgrass has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that make it useful for treating a variety of illnesses, including cancer, diabetes, respiratory conditions, arthritis, etc.



Over the coming years, the pharmaceutical industry is projected to increasingly use wheatgrass to treat a variety of ailments. People now prefer nutritious food as a result of rising health consciousness, which is anticipated to drive market expansion. The natural components and numerous health advantages of wheatgrass products have piqued the curiosity of young people.



Believers in wheatgrass utilize it to attempt and treat a variety of common health issues, such as colds, coughs, fevers, digestive issues, and skin diseases. Additionally, wheatgrass has been used to perhaps treat and prevent more severe illnesses including AIDS and cancer. Wheatgrass is said to contain chlorophyll, the chemical that gives plants their green color, according to those who swear by it. According to some, chlorophyll raises oxygen levels in the body by acting similarly to hemoglobin, the protein found in red blood cells that carries oxygen.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As the pandemic spread, customer demand for health foods surged, presenting the potential for producers of wheatgrass products. However, market revenue has been harmed by supply chain disruptions. However, normal business operations are about to resume. Companies have moved rapidly to put policies and procedures in place at their facilities to safeguard the well-being of their workers while sustaining distribution activities. Since the second quarter of 2021, the use of various wheatgrass-based products has increased, mostly in industrialized nations. The majority of the time, wheatgrass is employed in foods, drinks, and nutraceuticals. Long-term growth will be aided by rising demand for wheatgrass products as a gluten substitute.



Market Growth Factors



Non-Modified Ingredients Increasing Wheatgrass Product Sales



Wheatgrass products can be used in cosmetics, skincare, medicines, food and drinks, sports, and nutrition, giving manufacturers a lot of room for research and development. The demand for non-GMO cosmetic components has increased due to the rise in the number of health-conscious consumers worldwide. Parenting-related concerns about the contents of baby care items on the market are growing, and as a result, non-GMO materials are expected to gain popularity shortly. Additionally, eating young wheatgrass is a powerful source of proteins, minerals, vitamins, and active enzymes.



Increased Interest Of The Consumer In Superfoods



Wheatgrass is incredibly beneficial to overall health because it contains a potent combination of nutrients. It is known as total feeding and has several beneficial therapeutic effects. Due to its diverse combination of vitamins and nutrients, wheatgrass may be an excellent alternative to enhance general health. Wheatgrass has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Because of rising family incomes and bettering economic situations, consumers are spending more money on healthy food products, which is driving the growth of the wheatgrass industry.



Market Restraining Factors



Wheatgrass Side Effects On Human Body



Headaches have been experienced by some after consuming wheatgrass juice. Even while the juice treats headaches and nausea, consuming too much of it can give a headache. Some people believe that the headache may also be a sign of the body’s general intolerance to the juice. Headaches might be less likely if drink less juice. The methanol extract of the juice was shown to be safe at 2000 mg per kg of body weight. To disguise the juice’s flavor, consumer can mix it with any other juice. Visit doctor straight away if the headache doesn’t go away.



Form Outlook



On the basis of Form, the Wheatgrass Product Market is segmented into Powder, Juice, and Others. The juice segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the wheatgrass products market in 2021. It is due to Chlorophyll, which is abundant in wheatgrass juice and functions as an anti-anemia supplement. It supports the body’s ability to produce hemoglobin. This is anticipated to be good news for the segment’s growth in the upcoming years.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the Distribution Channel, the Wheatgrass Product Market is divided into B2B, and B2C. The B2C segment procured the largest revenue share in the wheatgrass products market in 2021. It is due to the rising levels of consumption at home and rising consumer spending on healthy goods. Walmart stated in January 2022 that it would be expanding its in-home delivery service, intending to increase the number of customers.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Wheatgrass Product Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America procured the highest region revenue share in the wheatgrass products market in 2021. Because of rising demand for organic foods and a rise in health-conscious consumers, the United States currently holds a monopoly on the wheatgrass market. Furthermore, customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are becoming more interested in useful products made from plants.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Myprotein (The Hut Group), Amazing Grass (Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Inc.) (Glanbia PLC), Kapiva Ayurveda (Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd), Nutriblade LLC, NOW Foods, Inc., Nutrisure Ltd. (Naturya), Navitas Organics, Terrasoul Superfoods, PINES Wheat Grass, and Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd.



