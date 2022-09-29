Dividend Declaration

London, UNITED KINGDOM

For Immediate Release: 29 September 2022

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2022.

Announcement Date:        29-Sep-22
Ex-Date:                          06-Oct-22
Record Date:                    07-Oct-22
Payment Date:                 20-Oct-22

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1707
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1191
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.2813

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited           Paul Boland                        +353 1 697 1684