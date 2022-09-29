Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 29 September 2022

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2022.

Announcement Date: 29-Sep-22

Ex-Date: 06-Oct-22

Record Date: 07-Oct-22

Payment Date: 20-Oct-22

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1707 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1191 WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD 0.2813

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684