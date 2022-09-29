Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 29 September 2022
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2022.
Announcement Date: 29-Sep-22
Ex-Date: 06-Oct-22
Record Date: 07-Oct-22
Payment Date: 20-Oct-22
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1707
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1191
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.2813
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684