The global ballistic composites market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 3.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6%

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ballistic Composites Market by Fiber Type, Matrix Type, Product, Platform, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04917161/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, military superpowers are focusing on technological advancement and thereby expansion of ballistic products by increasing the defense budgets and investing in the production of various ballistic composites.



UHMWPE fiber type is the fastest-growing fiber type of ballistic composites, in terms of value.



UHMWPE fibers are significantly growing and have captured the global ballistic composites market.These fibers are at par with the aramid fibers into ballistic protection.



They are considered as the strongest fibers along with extensively used in ballistic items such as helmets, vests, plates mainly for personal protection.



Polymer-ceramic matrix type is the fastest-growing matrix type of ballistic composites, in terms of value.

Polymer-ceramic ballistic composites constitute four main components: spall foil, ceramic, composite structure, and adhesive.In a polymer-ceramic matrix ballistic composite, the ceramic (silicon-carbide/alumina) is normally placed on the strike face, generally, perpendicular to the expected direction of impact.



Polymer fibers, such as polyaramide, polyethylene, or polypropylene form the composite backing.The hardening and structural improvement of the individual polymer layers is achieved by impregnation and subsequent curing of the adhesive.



The chemical bond between the ceramic and composite substrate and/or between the individual polymer layers is very crucial for the performance of the entire system. Also, spall protection (glass fiber laminates) is applied on the front side of the ceramic.



Vehicle armor is the fastest-growing product type of ballistic composites, in terms of value.

The ballistic composites market is an emerging market with large opportunities in the military & defense industry.The utilization of ballistic composites in vehicle armor, body armor, helmet & face protection, and other applications.



The vehicle armor product type leads the ballistic composites market.Ballistic composites are significantly utilized for the manufacturing of vehicle armors as these composites provide a high-level of protection against ballistic threats.



Moreover, the use of ballistic composites in the manufacturing of vehicle armor provides them with lightweight and corrosion resistance properties, which helps in easy maneuverability and ease of maintenance of vehicle armors.



Airborne platform is the fastest-growing platform of ballistic composites, in terms of value.

Airborne consists of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).There is an increasing demand for aircraft across various aviation platforms for military purposes.



This demand is also attributed to the rising military expenditure of various countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the US.The UAVs segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the airborne segment is mainly attributed to the introduction of UAVs on the battlefield due to changes in the dynamics of war.



Homeland security is the fastest-growing application of ballistic composites, in terms of value.



Ballistic-resistant body armors are worn by homeland security officers while in the field to protect against specific ballistic threats.Homeland security officers use personal protective equipment, including body vests, ballistic helmets, and gloves, to ensure safety during missions.



Ballistic helmets are intended to protect the wearer against small arms fire and fragmentation threats.



APAC is the fastest-growing ballistic composites market.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for ballistic composites during forecasted years.As a result of high regional tension and disputes over territories, there is an increase in military spending within this region.



Also, the region has been identified as a major export market for armors. The respective governments of various countries in this region are signing contracts with western countries for technology transfer and collaboration in the defense sector, which is expected to drive the ballistic composites market in the region.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 20%

• By Designation- C Level- 33%, Director Level- 33%, and Managers- 34%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 25%, APAC- 25%, Latin America-10%, MEA-20%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• Honeywell International Inc (US)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• BAE Systems (UK)

• Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands)

• Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

• DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US)

• Solvay (Belgium)

• Gurit (Switzerland)

• Teijin Limited (Japan)

• Gaffco Ballistics (US)

• M Cube Technologies Inc. (US)

• FY-Composites Oy (Finland)

• and MKU Limited (India)

• Others



Research Coverage

This report covers the global ballistic composites market and forecasts the market size until 2027.The report includes the market segmentation –Fiber Type (Aramid Fiber, UHMWPE Fiber, S-Glass, and others), Product Type (Vehicle Armor, Body Armor, Helmets & Face Protection, and Others), Platform (Land, Marine, Airborne), By Matrix Type (Polymer Matrix, Polymer-ceramic Matrix, Metal Matrix), Application (Military, Homeland Security, Others), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global ballistic composites market.



Key benefits of buying the report:



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global ballistic composites market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the ballistic composites market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall ballistic composites market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04917161/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________