Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 29 September 2022 at 12.30 p.m. (CEST)

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eljas Repo, September 2022

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Varianssi Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person



Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Eljas Repo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



Issuer

Name: Savosolar Oyj

LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21

____________________________________________

Notification type: Initial Notification

Reference number: 20021/4/4



Transaction details

Transaction date: 2022-09-23

Venue: FIRST NORTH SWEDEN (FNSE)



Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: SE0015195490



Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme



Volume: 102000 Unit price: 0.6000 SEK

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 102000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6000 SEK

____________________________________________________

Notification type: Initial Notification

Reference number: 20024/5/4



Transaction details

Transaction date: 2022-09-23

Venue: FIRST NORTH SWEDEN (FNSE)



Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000425848



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.6645 SEK

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6645 SEK

___________________________________________________

Notification type: Initial Notification

Reference number: 20027/8/8



Transaction details

Transaction date: 2022-09-26

Venue: FIRST NORTH SWEDEN (FNSE)



Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000425848



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.6690 SEK

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6690 SEK

___________________________________________________



SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .