Global UVC disinfectant robot market size to witness 30% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global UVC disinfectant robot market is estimated to register over 30% CAGR during 2022-2028. Increasing awareness of the dangers of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rising attention toward terminal cleanliness in hospitals, and improvements in the quality of care given in medical facilities are some of the chief factors stimulating the overall market growth.





Furthermore, the document expands on numerous divisions such as technology type, and end-user scope. It also mentions the details of the regions that are contributing toward generating market revenues along with the companies steering the cash flow. The data is prepared to ensure a significant amount of profitability for investors and other stakeholders wishing to enter this business field.

With the rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak and the advantages of UVC disinfection robots, such as swift and efficient disinfection without the need for manual intervention, hospitals are observing an increase in demand for disinfection robots.

However, the inability of disinfection robots to sterilize bacterial and viral diseases trapped in grit and organic soiling may limit market growth.

Furthermore, market participants face significant challenges due to high initial expenditures as well as additional repair and maintenance costs, which are likely to affect the progress of the business sphere during the review period.

Segmental Outline:

Based on the technology type, worldwide UVC disinfectant robot market is segmented into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. Among these, the fully autonomous vertical is expected to witness modest growth, owing to the minimal manual interaction required for operating these robots and their efficient disinfection process.

Moving on to the end-user terrain, the market covers the analysis of healthcare facilities, transportation facilities, commercial facilities, HoReCa, and industrial. Out of these, the hospital healthcare segment is estimated to account for a decent market share during the forecast period, on account of the surging prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections and their high economic burden, mounting medical expenditures, rising awareness about the advantages of disinfection robots, and increased adoption of disinfection robots in healthcare facilities after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Regional Overview:

Credible researchers claim that Asia Pacific is projected to be a lucrative avenue for worldwide UVC disinfectant robot industry over the forecast period, attributed to improved healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for medical services, and a greater emphasis placed on managing illnesses.

Summarizing the Competitive Landscape:

Fetch Robotics, Inc., Akara Robotics Ltd., Skytron LLC, Finsen Technologies Ltd., SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd., Hipac Healthcare Pty Ltd., UVD Robots ApS (Blue Ocean Robotics), Tru-D SmartUVC LLC, BlueBotics S.A., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC are the leading companies operating in the market.

Global UVC Disinfectant Robot Market, By Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

Global UVC Disinfectant Robot Market, By End-user Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Commercial Facilities

Educational Buildings

Malls

Government Buildings

Others (Gym)

Retail Stores

Supermarkets Specialty Stores and Discount Stores Hypermarkets

Transportation Facilities

Bus Stations

Railway Stations

Airports

Healthcare Facilities

Clinics

Hospitals

Others (Nursing Homes)

Industrial

Hotel, Restaurant, & Café (HoReCa)

Global UVC Disinfectant Robot Market, Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

Spain

France

UK

Germany

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Akara Robotics Ltd.

Skytron LLC

Finsen Technologies Ltd.

SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd.

Hipac Healthcare Pty Ltd.

UVD Robots ApS (Blue Ocean Robotics)

Tru-D SmartUVC LLC

BlueBotics S.A.

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

