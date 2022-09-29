Grow Up Conference and Expo Wraps Up in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grow Up Conference and Expo (“Grow Up”) has completed its sixth annual event based in Niagara Falls, this year being held from Sunday, September 11th until Tuesday, September 13th. Grow Up provided a 2-day conference schedule, a collaborative B2B expo, networking opportunities, focused workshops on science and hash, a seed exchange, and the Canadian Cannabis Cup. The popular expo highlighted the cultivation aspect of the cannabis industry and brought together the minds that help keep it running.

With over 90+ participating licensed producers (LPs), 90 speakers, and 50 exhibitors, conference attendees attended sessions at the Main Stage, Cannabis Science Symposium, Hash Zone, and Masterclass Stage on topics such as:

Match Made in Heaven - Cultivating the Right Strain for the Right Condition

Distribution, Distribution, Distribution - Moving Your Product

Tipping Point - The Balance of Living Soil Organics

Business opportunities also led the way at Niagara’s Grow Up with onsite deals taking place on the expo floor and high-quality relationships being formed at this year’s networking events such as the Grow Up Industry Awards, VIP Networking Party presented by Hyde Advisory and Investment, Cannanavigators in partnership with Canadian Cannabis Exchange, and in the 3-day consumption lounge.

Grow Up also hosted its first-ever seed exchange where delegates were brought together with coveted breeders and phenohunters. Presented by 4Plants Canada, registered delegates and breeders were encouraged to participate in the seed exchange. This first-time event saw great success with delegates exchanging seeds live on the expo floor.

“The Grow Up team is blown away by the success of this year’s event,” says Randy Rowe, President of Grow Up Conference and Expo. “This was one of our strongest programmings so far. We brought some of the brightest minds in cultivation, science, hash, and breeding together in one space. The Canadian Cannabis Cup brought in 25 judges and 20+ LPs with some of the best flower and hash in the industry.”

Created to provide the best experience and value to industry delegates, Niagara’s Grow Up focused on latest trends, a variety of sensory experiences, targeted events such as the Growers Luncheon, networking, and honouring the cannabis professionals who propel this industry forward.

To learn more about this year's conference visit: https://growupconference.com/

About Grow Up Conference and Expo

Grow Up Conference and Expo, an award-winning cannabis event, is a privately-owned Canadian company since 2017 and has been hailed as a top cannabis industry event in Canada, hosting events in Niagara Falls, ON, and Victoria, BC. With decades of experience creating nationally renowned high-profile events, trade summits and shows around the world, Grow Up is committed to bringing forward-thinkers, trailblazers and experts together. For more information, visit: growupconference.com.

About ND Supplies

ND Supplies is a market-leading packaging supplier and manufacturing company that is at the top of the innovation curve within the Canadian cannabis industry. They focus on creating sustainable, child-safe packaging solutions designed to meet the Canadian regulatory framework and supply a proven, cost-effective, high-quality packaging system to licensed, reputable businesses that demand the highest form of compliance.