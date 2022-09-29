Sunwing announces its initial winter schedule for four airports from coast to coast amid strong surge in customer demand for sun travel

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the positive news that the Canadian government will lift all border and travel measures effective October 1, 2022, and amid a strong surge in customer demand for winter travel, Sunwing is pleased to announce its initial winter flight schedules for four large airports from coast to coast, with the winter lineup for various regional markets where Sunwing maintains a strong presence – from Atlantic Canada to the Prairies and Northern Ontario – to be announced over the coming weeks.
The tour operator’s winter schedule announcement for Toronto, Montréal, Calgary and Vancouver airports comes on the heels of customer capacity returning to 2019 levels, with winter capacity already growing by more than 140% over the previous year and expected to climb even further once border measures are removed on October 1st. What’s more, Sunwing has been increasing its hiring and recruitment efforts to meet the growing demand for winter travel, with 172 employees recalled and more than 200 new employees hired across Sunwing’s Canadian divisions so far this year. On the airline side, Sunwing has hired over 120 pilots and is actively recruiting for 380 cabin crew positions from coast to coast.
“The increasing demand for travel is incredibly welcome news for our company and the entire Canadian travel industry, and we are delighted that the government is lifting travel measures starting in October, which will undoubtedly drive more bookings for travel to sun destinations this winter,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “We are thrilled to see capacity returning to pre-2020 levels and to bring more Canadians back to the tropics this winter season, from tried and true favourites such as Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero to new and expanding destinations such as Cayo Largo in Cuba and Melbourne in Florida. We look forward to adding even more routes and destinations to support evolving demand in the months ahead, and encourage Canadians to book their holiday and winter vacations quickly to unlock the best vacation at the best price!”
Sunwing’s airline division has extended two aircraft leases to further support operations for the upcoming season, which includes providing flights over 30 destinations for the winter and servicing customers with more than 700 hotels, offering the largest assortment available through any tour operator in Canada.
Toronto flight schedule
|Destination
|Peak Frequency
|From
|To
|Acapulco
|1x weekly
|04-Jan-2023
|15-Mar-2023
|Antigua
|1x weekly
|05-Nov-2022
|29-Apr-2023
|Aruba
|3x weekly
|07-Nov-2022
|24-Apr-2023
|Cayo Coco
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Cancun
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Cayo Largo
|1x weekly
|04-Nov-2022
|07-Apr-2023
|Freeport
|1x weekly
|17-Dec-2022
|22-Apr-2023
|Grenada
|1x weekly
|06-Nov-2022
|23-Apr-2023
|Holguin
|4x weekly
|01-Nov-2022
|28-Apr-2023
|Liberia
|4x weekly
|07-Nov-2022
|24-Apr-2023
|Montego Bay
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Orlando
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Miami
|1x weekly
|18-Dec-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Melbourne
|2x weekly
|10-Dec-2022
|19-Apr-2023
|Manzanillo de Cuba
|1x weekly
|02-Nov-2022
|26-Apr-2023
|Mazatlán
|1x weekly
|01-Nov-2022
|18-Apr-2023
|Puerto Plata
|3x weekly
|01-Nov-2022
|25-Apr-2023
|Punta Cana
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Puerto Vallarta
|2x weekly
|07-Nov-2022
|24-Apr-2023
|Rio Hato
|2x weekly
|04-Nov-2022
|17-Apr-2023
|Roatan
|1x weekly
|12-Dec-2022
|03-Apr-2023
|Los Cabos
|3x weekly
|03-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Santa Clara
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|St. Maarten
|1x weekly
|03-Nov-2022
|27-Apr-2023
|St. Lucia
|1x weekly
|05-Nov-2022
|22-Apr-2023
|Varadero
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
Montréal flight schedule
|Destination
|Peak Frequency
|From
|To
|Acapulco
|1x weekly
|21-Dec-2022
|15-Mar-2023
|Cayo Coco
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|29-Apr-2023
|Cancun
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Cayo Largo
|1x weekly
|04-Nov-2022
|07-Apr-2023
|Freeport
|1x weekly
|17-Dec-2022
|22-Apr-2023
|Holguin
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|28-Apr-2023
|Liberia
|1x weekly
|07-Nov-2022
|17-Apr-2023
|Montego Bay
|2x weekly
|05-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Miami
|1x weekly
|18-Dec-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Manzanillo de Cuba
|1x weekly
|02-Nov-2022
|26-Apr-2023
|Mazatlán
|1x weekly
|13-Dec-2022
|11-Apr-2023
|Puerto Plata
|4x weekly
|01-Nov-2022
|25-Apr-2023
|Punta Cana
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Puerto Vallarta
|1x weekly
|18-Dec-2022
|09-Apr-2023
|Rio Hato
|1x weekly
|04-Nov-2022
|31-Mar-2023
|Roatan
|1x weekly
|12-Dec-2022
|03-Apr-2023
|Los Cabos
|1x weekly
|10-Nov-2022
|06-Apr-2023
|San Andres
|1x weekly
|14-Dec-2022
|29-Mar-2023
|Santa Clara
|Daily
|03-Nov-2022
|29-Apr-2023
|St. Maarten
|1x weekly
|03-Nov-2022
|27-Apr-2023
|Varadero
|Daily
|01-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
Calgary flight schedule
|Destination
|Peak Frequency
|From
|To
|Cancun
|5x weekly
|01-Nov-2022
|29-Apr-2023
|Liberia
|1x weekly
|18-Dec-2022
|16-Apr-2023
|Montego Bay
|1x weekly
|07-Nov-2022
|10-Apr-2023
|Mazatlán
|1x weekly
|04-Nov-2022
|14-Apr-2023
|Punta Cana
|1x weekly
|07-Nov-2022
|24-Apr-2023
|Puerto Vallarta
|2x weekly
|06-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Los Cabos
|2x weekly
|03-Nov-2022
|29-Apr-2023
|Varadero
|2x weekly
|01-Nov-2022
|25-Apr-2023
Vancouver flight schedule
|Destination
|Peak Frequency
|From
|To
|Cancun
|6x weekly
|1-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Mazatlán
|1x weekly
|04-Nov-2022
|14-Apr-2023
|Punta Cana
|1x weekly
|12-Dec-2022
|24-Apr-2023
|Puerto Vallarta
|3x weekly
|06-Nov-2022
|30-Apr-2023
|Los Cabos
|1x weekly
|05-Nov-2022
|29-Apr-2023
|Varadero
|2x weekly
|08-Nov-2022
|25-Apr-2023
In addition to the example flight schedules from the four airports listed above, Sunwing will be releasing winter schedules for various regions across the country from which it operates in the weeks ahead.
Sunwing customers eager to book their winter escapes to paradise can take advantage of great savings available on Sunwing.ca or by contacting their local travel agent. Plus, customers looking for even more value out of their upcoming getaways can add one of Sunwing’s Worry Free insurance offerings so they can vacation in the tropics with confidence this winter season.
About Sunwing
The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.
