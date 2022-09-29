Sunwing announces its initial winter schedule for four airports from coast to coast amid strong surge in customer demand for sun travel

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the positive news that the Canadian government will lift all border and travel measures effective October 1, 2022, and amid a strong surge in customer demand for winter travel, Sunwing is pleased to announce its initial winter flight schedules for four large airports from coast to coast, with the winter lineup for various regional markets where Sunwing maintains a strong presence – from Atlantic Canada to the Prairies and Northern Ontario – to be announced over the coming weeks.



The tour operator’s winter schedule announcement for Toronto, Montréal, Calgary and Vancouver airports comes on the heels of customer capacity returning to 2019 levels, with winter capacity already growing by more than 140% over the previous year and expected to climb even further once border measures are removed on October 1st. What’s more, Sunwing has been increasing its hiring and recruitment efforts to meet the growing demand for winter travel, with 172 employees recalled and more than 200 new employees hired across Sunwing’s Canadian divisions so far this year. On the airline side, Sunwing has hired over 120 pilots and is actively recruiting for 380 cabin crew positions from coast to coast.

“The increasing demand for travel is incredibly welcome news for our company and the entire Canadian travel industry, and we are delighted that the government is lifting travel measures starting in October, which will undoubtedly drive more bookings for travel to sun destinations this winter,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “We are thrilled to see capacity returning to pre-2020 levels and to bring more Canadians back to the tropics this winter season, from tried and true favourites such as Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero to new and expanding destinations such as Cayo Largo in Cuba and Melbourne in Florida. We look forward to adding even more routes and destinations to support evolving demand in the months ahead, and encourage Canadians to book their holiday and winter vacations quickly to unlock the best vacation at the best price!”

Sunwing’s airline division has extended two aircraft leases to further support operations for the upcoming season, which includes providing flights over 30 destinations for the winter and servicing customers with more than 700 hotels, offering the largest assortment available through any tour operator in Canada.

Toronto flight schedule

Destination Peak Frequency From To Acapulco 1x weekly 04-Jan-2023 15-Mar-2023 Antigua 1x weekly 05-Nov-2022 29-Apr-2023 Aruba 3x weekly 07-Nov-2022 24-Apr-2023 Cayo Coco Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Cancun Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Cayo Largo 1x weekly 04-Nov-2022 07-Apr-2023 Freeport 1x weekly 17-Dec-2022 22-Apr-2023 Grenada 1x weekly 06-Nov-2022 23-Apr-2023 Holguin 4x weekly 01-Nov-2022 28-Apr-2023 Liberia 4x weekly 07-Nov-2022 24-Apr-2023 Montego Bay Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Orlando Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Miami 1x weekly 18-Dec-2022 30-Apr-2023 Melbourne 2x weekly 10-Dec-2022 19-Apr-2023 Manzanillo de Cuba 1x weekly 02-Nov-2022 26-Apr-2023 Mazatlán 1x weekly 01-Nov-2022 18-Apr-2023 Puerto Plata 3x weekly 01-Nov-2022 25-Apr-2023 Punta Cana Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly 07-Nov-2022 24-Apr-2023 Rio Hato 2x weekly 04-Nov-2022 17-Apr-2023 Roatan 1x weekly 12-Dec-2022 03-Apr-2023 Los Cabos 3x weekly 03-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Santa Clara Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 St. Maarten 1x weekly 03-Nov-2022 27-Apr-2023 St. Lucia 1x weekly 05-Nov-2022 22-Apr-2023 Varadero Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023

Montréal flight schedule

Destination Peak Frequency From To Acapulco 1x weekly 21-Dec-2022 15-Mar-2023 Cayo Coco Daily 01-Nov-2022 29-Apr-2023 Cancun Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Cayo Largo 1x weekly 04-Nov-2022 07-Apr-2023 Freeport 1x weekly 17-Dec-2022 22-Apr-2023 Holguin Daily 01-Nov-2022 28-Apr-2023 Liberia 1x weekly 07-Nov-2022 17-Apr-2023 Montego Bay 2x weekly 05-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Miami 1x weekly 18-Dec-2022 30-Apr-2023 Manzanillo de Cuba 1x weekly 02-Nov-2022 26-Apr-2023 Mazatlán 1x weekly 13-Dec-2022 11-Apr-2023 Puerto Plata 4x weekly 01-Nov-2022 25-Apr-2023 Punta Cana Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Puerto Vallarta 1x weekly 18-Dec-2022 09-Apr-2023 Rio Hato 1x weekly 04-Nov-2022 31-Mar-2023 Roatan 1x weekly 12-Dec-2022 03-Apr-2023 Los Cabos 1x weekly 10-Nov-2022 06-Apr-2023 San Andres 1x weekly 14-Dec-2022 29-Mar-2023 Santa Clara Daily 03-Nov-2022 29-Apr-2023 St. Maarten 1x weekly 03-Nov-2022 27-Apr-2023 Varadero Daily 01-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023

Calgary flight schedule



Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 5x weekly 01-Nov-2022 29-Apr-2023 Liberia 1x weekly 18-Dec-2022 16-Apr-2023 Montego Bay 1x weekly 07-Nov-2022 10-Apr-2023 Mazatlán 1x weekly 04-Nov-2022 14-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 1x weekly 07-Nov-2022 24-Apr-2023 Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly 06-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Los Cabos 2x weekly 03-Nov-2022 29-Apr-2023 Varadero 2x weekly 01-Nov-2022 25-Apr-2023

Vancouver flight schedule



Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 6x weekly 1-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Mazatlán 1x weekly 04-Nov-2022 14-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 1x weekly 12-Dec-2022 24-Apr-2023 Puerto Vallarta 3x weekly 06-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Los Cabos 1x weekly 05-Nov-2022 29-Apr-2023 Varadero 2x weekly 08-Nov-2022 25-Apr-2023

In addition to the example flight schedules from the four airports listed above, Sunwing will be releasing winter schedules for various regions across the country from which it operates in the weeks ahead.



Sunwing customers eager to book their winter escapes to paradise can take advantage of great savings available on Sunwing.ca or by contacting their local travel agent. Plus, customers looking for even more value out of their upcoming getaways can add one of Sunwing’s Worry Free insurance offerings so they can vacation in the tropics with confidence this winter season.

