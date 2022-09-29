Tryg A/S will publish Q3 and Q1-Q3 results 2022 and hosts a conference call on 13 October 2022

Ballerup, DENMARK

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q3 and Q1-Q3 results for 2022 on 13 October 2022 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date13 October 2022
Time10:00 CET
 

Dial-in numbers

 

 

Pin code		+45 (DK) 78 76 84 90

+44 (0) (UK) 203 769 6819

+1 (US) 646 787 0157

560768

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q3 and Q1-Q3 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

 

